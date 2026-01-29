Henry Goodman to Star in THE PRICE at Marylebone Theatre This Spring

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arthur Miller's searing family drama The Price comes to the Marylebone Theatre in a powerful new production starring double Olivier Award winning Henry Goodman (Yes, Prime Minister, Fiddler On The Roof, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) as ‘Gregory Solomon'. The production plays from Friday 17 April 2026 until Sunday 7 June 2026, with a national press night on Thursday 23 April.

On the eve of selling their late father's possessions, two estranged brothers meet in a cluttered New York attic for the first time in years. What begins as a simple transaction becomes a fierce emotional reckoning, as decades of resentment, sacrifice and buried truth erupt into the open.

By turns darkly funny and devastatingly human, The Price is one of Arthur Miller's most intimate and explosive dramas — a gripping portrait of family where memory, regret and emotional inheritance collide.

The production is directed by Olivier Award-nominated Jonathan Munby, whose recent work includes acclaimed productions of King Lear and The Merchant of Venice. The creative team also includes, designer Jon Bausor, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Max Pappenheim, casting director Helena Palmer CDG, and associate director Eleanor Taylor.

Henry Goodman is well known for his roles in critically acclaimed titles such as Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock, Tom Hooper's The Damned United and Stephen Fears' Mary Reilley. Other film credits include Sundown, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Burnt, Green Street, Woman in Gold, Love Gets A Room and Golda alongside Helen Mirren. Henry's performances as Shylock in The National Theatre's The Merchant of Venice and Charles Guiteau in the Donmar's Assassins earned him two Olivier awards for Best Actor, and he has received numerous nominations for other performances. Roles in The Hypochondriac, Chicago, Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on The Roof, Arturo Ui and the RSC's Richard III (in which he played the titular role) have been received warmly by critics and audiences alike, cementing Henry's reputation as one of the country's finest theatre actors. Television show appearances have ranged from The New Pope with John Malkovich to Yes Minister, in which Henry played the memorable and recurring role of Sir Humphrey Appleby. He can also be seen in: The ABC Murders, Penny Dreadful, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Capture, Unfinished Business and The Chosen.

Recently, Henry can be seen starring in hit HBO series The Regime with Kate Winslet, Swiss thriller The Deal, and the Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Special.

Jonathan Munby is one of the leading theatre directors of his generation, best known for his acclaimed versions of King Lear, starring Ian McKellen and Merchant of Venice, starring Jonathan Pryce. He has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including the Olivier Award for Best Revival (King Lear), the US Helen Hayes award for Most Outstanding Director (Dog in the Manger), the UK Theatre Award for Best Musical production (Company) and Best Touring Production (Twelfth Night). He has worked with many leading companies in the UK, including the Donmar Warehouse, Young Vic, RSC and Globe Theatre.

Henry Goodman said, “Arthur Miller has an extraordinary ability to illuminate the private lives of families with honesty and humanity. The Price is a play I've long admired, so to play the life-enhancing Gregory Solomon is a gift. I'm thrilled to be returning to his work with Jonathan Munby at the Marylebone Theatre.”

The Price is produced by Marylebone Theatre, Patrick Myles and David Luff, Alexander ‘Sandy' Marshall, in association with Anthology Theatre and Tulchin Bartner Productions.