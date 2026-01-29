SLEEPOVER SOUNDTRACK to Play Crazy Coqs in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sleepover Soundtrack will come to London for a one-night concert at Crazy Coqs, presenting music associated with early-2000s pop culture, including chart hits and songs from film soundtracks of the era.

The performance will feature a cast of emerging West End performers reinterpreting material commonly associated with school discos, sleepovers, and early-millennium pop playlists.

The concert will take place on February 15 at 5:00 p.m. at Crazy Coqs, located within Brasserie Zédel at 20 Sherwood Street in London. Tickets are priced at £20, with purchasing information available through the venue.

The cast includes London-based singer, songwriter, and producer Ally Ambrose, whose performance credits include BBC Proms and Children in Need with Gareth Malone, as well as appearances with the West End Gospel Choir and at venues including Curve Leicester and The Turbine Theatre. Florence Bannigan, who trained at Interlochen Arts Academy and Oxford School of Drama, also appears in the concert, following her previous work at Crazy Coqs with The Pink Doll Cabaret. Emily Goodwin, a graduate of ArtsEd London, returns to the venue after performing in cabaret events across London, including at The Other Palace and Phoenix Arts Club.

Additional performers include Olivia Hallett, who trained at The Urdang Academy and Emil Dale Academy; Welsh actor Emily Ivana Hawkins, a graduate of the Guildford School of Acting with credits at Birmingham Rep and Sherman Theatre; and Alyssa Jaffe, an actress and singer who recently relocated from New York City to London after graduating from NYU’s vocal performance program. The cast also features Sonny Monaghan, who appeared in the UK and Asia tours of Dear Evan Hansen; Lottie Mae O’Kill, whose credits include 13 The Musical, Bring It On, and Zog!; and Ethan Pascal Peters, whose work spans performance and writing with companies including Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and ZooCo Theatre.

Manchester-based actor Travis Wood, whose recent credits include PAW Patrol Live and Pinocchio at Stratford East Theatre Royal, rounds out the lineup.

