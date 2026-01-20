Cynthia Erivo-Led DRACULA Cancels First Three Preview Performances

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first three preview performances of Sydney Theatre Company's production of DRACULA, starring Cynthia Erivo, have been cancelled. The production, adapted and directed by Kip Williams, is headed to the West End next month. Dracula was set to begin previews at Noël Coward Theatre on Wednesday 4 February, but will now begin on Saturday 7 February. Opening night is set for Tuesday 17 February. The production will play for 16 weeks until Saturday 30 May 2026.

New dates will be added on Saturday 28 February, Saturday 14 March, and Tuesday 17 March. Ticket holders with cancelled dates will be contacted by the theatre’s box office.

Celebrated Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo returns to the stage for this bold, one-actor reimagining of Bram Stoker's classic gothic novel.

Following the global release of Wicked: For Good this November — one of the most eagerly anticipated cinematic events of the decade — Erivo's next move will be into rehearsals for DRACULA. Her return to the stage marks a landmark moment in contemporary theatre: a rare opportunity for West End audiences to witness one of the world's most extraordinary talents at the height of her powers, in a daring and intimate performance unlike anything she has undertaken before.

In this radical interpretation, Erivo will embody all twenty-three characters in Stoker's iconic tale — from the naïve solicitor Jonathan Harker and his fiancée Mina Murray to confidante Lucy Westenra, her suitors, and the formidable vampire hunter Van Helsing — as well as the infamous Count Dracula themself.

Most recently starring as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo is a multi-talented artist whose work transcends boundaries in theater, television, and film. She has received several accolades, including a Daytime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, as well as nominations for two British Academy Film Awards, three Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. She is one of only a few artists to have received nominations for the EGOT.

Erivo made her West End debut in the stage musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (2011). She later made her Broadway debut playing Celie, a woman suffering abuse in the Deep South, in the musical revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017. Her work earned her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. She expanded to films in 2018 with the crime films Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale. For her portrayals of Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet (2019) and Elphaba in the musical fantasy film Wicked (2024), Erivo received nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actress; she also wrote and performed the song "Stand Up" for Harriet, which gained her a nomination for Best Original Song.

On television, she played Holly Gibney in the HBO crime drama miniseries The Outsider (2020), and Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's anthology series Genius: Aretha (2021), the later of which earned her a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. As a singer, she has released singles as well as her solo album Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (2021).