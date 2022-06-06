Show Of The Week: Exclusive Prices for MY FAIR LADY From Just £25

Get exclusive prices for tickets for the West End revival of the 'loverly' My Fair Lady.

The Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production of My Fair Lady comes to London in Summer 2022, the first major West End revival of Lerner & Loewe's much-loved musical for 21 years.



This 16-week engagement at the London Coliseum is a truly loverly way to celebrate London's theatre scene back in bloom!



My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady". But who is really being transformed?



Directed by Bartlett Sher, this sublime production will feature the English National Opera orchestra playing Frederick Loewe's ravishing score and a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner. My Fair Lady boasts a score including the classic songs "I Could Have Danced All Night", "Get Me to the Church on Time", "Wouldn't It Be Loverly", "On the Street Where You Live", "The Rain in Spain", and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face".

Exclusive Ticket Prices to My Fair Lady

From just £25, £35, £50 and £60

Valid performances: Monday to Thursday performances between 6 June - 14 July.

Friday performances from 16 June.

Book by 13 June!