Selladoor Worldwide Launches New Writers Programme

The deadline for application closes on 7th December.

Selladoor Worldwide is launching their New Writers Programme - offering ten participants the opportunity to develop their skills as part of their bridging initiative following recent DCMS funding.

David Hutchinson CEO of Selladoor Worldwide says "Our New Writers Programme offers an incredible opportunity for those interested in developing their writing craft. The course will challenge its members to write to a specific brief, giving them the opportunity to have their work produced by an award-winning theatre company, and meet and work with talented professionals along the way"

"Sessions will be led by our in-house staff and visiting experts from across the industry, and enrolment on the course will include access to at least two existing online theatre productions"

The short course entitled "Responding and Adapting to the New Normal" is an eight-week series of sessions for anyone living within the Greenwich area at the early stages of their writing career. The course will run on Monday evenings from the 11th January to the 1st March. Sessions will look at character, structure and style, and build to each participant creating a short play responding to their recent experience of the world. Each piece will be created specifically to reflect the 'new normal' and will be designed to be performed online or without an audience. Final plays will be performed by professional actors and released online in the week of the 29th March. As part of the government's Cultural Recovery programme, this course is free of charge to successful applicants and no previous writing experience is necessary. Sessions will take place online or in person in Deptford where possible) and participants will be expected to complete tasks outside of the classroom.

To find out more visit https://www.selladoor.com/bridging-program/new-writers-programme the deadline for application closes on 7th December.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You