Saville Theatre to Return as West End Performance Hub After 50-Year Hiatus

The historic Saville Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue is set to return to live performance for the first time in over half a century, following planning approval from Camden Council.
Developers Yoo Capital and architects SPPARC will transform the former cinema into a 622-seat theatre and boutique hotel, with Cirque du Soleil taking up residence as the venue’s new London base.
“The Saville Theatre holds a unique place in London’s cultural memory,” said Lloyd Lee, managing partner at Yoo Capital. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restore its legacy while creating something truly new for the West End.”
“Our vision has been to deliver a destination that honours the building’s rich history while embracing the energy and diversity of London’s creative future,” he added. “We’re excited to work with world-class partners – Cirque du Soleil, citizenM, Incipio Group, and architects SPPARC – to bring this landmark back to life.”
Trevor Morriss, principal at SPPARC, said: “Our ambitious vision will return the Saville Theatre to its rightful position as a cultural landmark at the heart of London’s West End, a key part of the UK’s cultural offering and rivalled only by New York’s Broadway.”
“The addition of a hotel not only supports visitor experience with suitable accommodation, but is also historically relevant, reflected in buildings of a similar age like The Savoy.”
The Saville Theatre opened in 1931 at 135 Shaftesbury Avenue, designed by architect Sir Thomas Bennett with a striking art deco style. It thrived as a venue for plays and musicals through the 1930s to 1960s, even surviving bomb damage during the Blitz. In 1966, under Beatles manager Brian Epstein, it became a live music hotspot, hosting icons like Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, and Pink Floyd. By 1970, it was converted into a cinema, with much of its original interior lost. In 2001, it became part of the Odeon chain, operating as a four-screen complex until its latest transformation plans.
