Save up to 56% on MULAN ROUGE at The Vaults

Bohemians, you have been invited to the extravaganza of the century! Leave your gender at the door, or risk bringing dishonour to us all.

This year, the heart of The Vaults has been transformed into the infamous Mulan Rouge, a scandalous haven of dancing and naughty delights. The Vaults, with ShayShay, have taken the wonderful worlds of Disney's Mulan and Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge and crashed together a drag-tastic parody - fusing comedy, burlesque and a feast to boot.

This cabaret of fabulous kings and queens is set to take you on Mulan's journey of self discovery; and where better to make that discovery than the Mulan Rouge! Mulan must disguise themself as a man to join the war effort as the huns prepare to attack, but when their regiment commandeers the glittering Mulan Rouge, they find themself surrounded by glitz, glamour and go-go girls.

So grab all your soul sistas (lemme hear y'all flow sistas) and descend below the flames of Paris for a burning hot, drag-tastic soiree. Down here, diamonds really are a queen's best friend. With a feast and cocktails fit for the green fairy, we can promise you a night of 'spectacular' as mysterious as the dark side of the moon. So let's get down to busy-ness!

Tickets for Mulan Rouge from just £20!

Valid on all performances until 3 July 2022. Book by 30 June.