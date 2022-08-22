Satirical PRINCE ANDREW: THE MUSICAL Will Broadcast on Channel 4

A satirical musical about Prince Andrew will be broadcast by the UK's Channel 4, according to the Associated Press.

"Prince Andrew: The Musical" will "reimagine" the 2019 interview in which Andrew discussed his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, causing him to eventually step down from his royal duties.

Comedian Kieran Hodgson will lead a cast of comics in the 60-minute program, which is described as a "satirical send-up of the life and times" of the duke. The show will be part of Channel 4's 40th anniversary season, titled "Truth or Dare."

Read the original story on Associated Press.