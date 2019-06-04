Sarah Morrison Joins The Cast Of COME FROM AWAY

Hot on the heels of her UK industry excursion Sarah Morrison has returned and immediately been cast in the new musical Come From Away. After the success of Sarah's role in Mamma Mia! The Musical it's no surprise Sarah will be treading the boards again. Sarah wowed audiences as Sophie around Australia in Mamma Mia! The Musical in 2018. Come From Away will give Sarah another opportunity to flex her vocal prowess in this award-winning show. The Broadway hit will open in Melbourne this coming July at the Comedy Theatre and has been hailed as one of the best musicals to come out of America in recent years.

"I'm so excited to be joining Come From Away in this role. Just to be cast in this show is amazing. It's already won Tony and Olivier awards and I can't believe how blessed I am to be joining the cast"said Sarah Morrison.

Based in Melbourne and originally from Brisbane, Sarah graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Music Theatre) from the University of Ballarat and since that time has gone on to work in television and stage. Credits include La Boheme, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and Ladies in Black for stage with television roles in The Doctor Blake Mysteries and Making Dust.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of thousands of stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland, Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Written by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year's Tony winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley with musical staging by Tony nominee Kelly Devine this is the show that audiences won't want to miss in 2019.

Sarah garnered much attention as Sophie in Mamma Mia! The Musical and picked up the 2018 Broadway World Sydney Award for Best Supporting Actress in the Capital Theatre performances. She also enjoyed nominations for best emerging talent and best lead actress for her role in Ladies in Black. Sarah is represented by BGM Agency in Melbourne and Creative Artist Management (CAM) in London.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You