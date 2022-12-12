Samantha Barks to Perform One-Night-Only Concert in 2023

Frozen star Samantha Barks has confirmed a West End solo concert for 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

On 30 May 2023, Barks will perform tracks from her studio album Into the Unknown and other musical hits. She released her album in November 2021 under new record label, Westway.

Barks said: "It feels like a long time since I performed a solo concert in London so when the opportunity to play at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane came along, I knew it was the perfect venue for my show. I've been playing eight shows a week there in Frozen and it's become a second home and what a beautiful home it is!

"I feel very lucky to perform Elsa every week on that glorious stage and to now be bringing my own show to this historic venue is a real 'pinch me' moment! Since my last London show, I have performed on Broadway, in Japan and of course in Arendelle! I was also delighted to release my album 'Into The Unknown' last year."

Image Credit: LW Theatres