Samantha Barks Will Release Studio Album 'Into The Unknown' Under New Record Label, Westway

Samantha Barks is set to release a new studio album, titled "Into The Unknown" on November 12, WhatsOnStage reports. The album will be released under new record label, Westway.

Westway is a label dedicated to musical theatre artists, and so far it has signed stars including Kerry Ellis, Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks, Lee Mead, Joe Stilgoe and Cassidy Janson.

Following the release of Barks' album, Mead will release a DVD and CD titled "In Concert, Recorded at the London Palladium" on November 19, and Karimloo will release a DVD "Live At Clapham Grand" on November 26.

Next year, Ellis will release an album of original musical, and Stilgoe will release an orchestral album, titled "Theatre", performed with the Metropole Orchestra.

The tracklist for Barks' album is as follows:

Into The Unknown (From Frozen 2) Heart Of Stone (From Six) Never Enough (From The Greatest Showman) How Far I'll Go (From Moana) Reflection (From Mulan) Waving Through a Window (from Dear Evan Hansen) Only Us (Duet with Ramin Karimloo) (From Dear Evan Hansen) I'd Rather be Me (From Mean Girls) With You (From Ghost) Let Me Be Your Star (Duet with Stephanie McKeon) (From Smash) Falling Slowly (From Once) Mary Jane (From Jagged Little Pill)

