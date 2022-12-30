STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Broadcast Date and Time Confirmed

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will be broadcast on BBC Two on 31 December at 5.35pm and then available on the BBC iPlayer.

On 3 May 2022, Cameron Mackintosh invited many of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends to join him in London's West End for a thrilling, joyously staged production.

He had specially devised it to celebrate Stephen's extraordinary talents as a composer and lyricist, and also to honour his great legacy in the theatre Cameron had completely rebuilt and renamed in his honour.

All profits from the evening went to the recently formed Stephen Sondheim Foundation which supports new writers.

Featuring an all-star cast, including amongst others, Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier.

Performances will include Bernadette Peters singing "Losing My Mind" from Follies and Imelda Staunton singing "Everything's Coming Up Roses" from Gypsy.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, brilliantly staged by Matthew Bourne, Maria Friedman and Stephen Mear, and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, the evening sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre 200 metres away.

A year on from the legendary composer and lyricist's death, and with a worldwide premiere on BBC Two this Christmas, now viewers will have their first chance to see the never-to-be forgotten, and most talked about, theatrical event of the year.

Photo Credit: BBC/Danny Kaan