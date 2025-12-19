THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Will Make UK Premiere in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Jonathan Larson Project, the New York tribute featuring previously unheard songs from the composer of Rent, will make its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough next year. Performances will run Thursday 9 July - Saturday 22 August, 2026 for 6 weeks only.

This new production commemorates 30 years since Larson's death on the very eve of his greatest success. A celebration of the composer behind Rent and tick, tick… BOOM!, the show is being reimagined for London by the original Off-Broadway director John Simpkins.

The Jonathan Larson Project is a show about a young man following his heart in New York City trying to change the world. The show offers a rare and exhilarating window into Larson's creative world, featuring previously unheard songs from the late composer's archives. They illuminate the artistry. activism, and restless imagination of one of musical theatre's most influential voices.

The 2026 London production holds special significance, marking 30 years since Jonathan Larson's death in January 1996 from an aortic dissection just one day before Rent's first performance in New York.

A UK cast will bring Larson's early, experimental, and never-heard work to life with bold theatricality and contemporary resonance.

The Jonathan Larson Project recently captivated critics and audiences alike, leading to a 16-week Off Broadway season at the Orpheum Theatre.

John Simpkins, Director said, “Jonathan Larson changed the face of musical theatre. It is an enormous honour to be entrusted with directing this new production in the UK following our success Off Broadway.”

Jonathan Larson's family said, ‘'We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring Jonathan's lesser-known music to a British audience. His spirit is very much alive in all these songs and, although written long ago, the work remains more relevant now than ever.”

Thomas Hopkins and SAMS Entertainment, The Producers said, “It is an honour to be entrusted with Jonathan's legacy by Julie and the Larson family as we bring this refreshed production to London. This show allows lovers of Jonathan's work from around the world to come together in one space and celebrate his life with music that was lost until John Simmkin and Jennifer Ashley Tepper uncovered hours of cassette tapes of undiscovered songs, piles of never-produced scripts, and many personal letters, photos, journals, and more. Their discoveries have been endlessly inspiring in creating this worldwide event in the 30th year of the passing of one of the world's most beloved musical-theatre composers.”