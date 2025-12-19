Riverside Studios Reveals Try January Programme

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Riverside Studios has announced its Try January programme coming in the new year, offering a mix of cutting-edge theatre, creative workshops and screenings for all ages at the iconic West London arts venue.

Wellness Events, Dance Classes, and Creative Workshops

To get the new year started, Riverside is offering a new variety of wellness activities, creative workshops, and dance classes designed to suit all levels

Hanging Plant Holder Workshop (Saturday 17 January) invites participants to design and make a one-off hanging plant holder to bring calm and character into their home. Led by CURATE & MORE, the relaxed, hands-on session includes expert guidance, all materials provided and no previous experience required.

Move Better: Dance Foundations for Everybody (Sunday 11 – Sunday 25 January) is a feel-good class focuses on ease, confidence and body awareness through clear guidance, great music and progressive repetition. Drawing from contemporary dance, street styles, hip hop and improvisation, the sessions welcome all levels and support better movement both in class and everyday life.

Beaded Jewellery Workshop (Sunday 11 – Sunday 18 January 2026) offers participants the opportunity to repair, recreate or reimagine sentimental beaded jewellery. Led by third-generation vintage dealer Clair Green, the workshop provides all tools and materials, teaching practical skills that can be used long after the session ends.

These workshops come to complete those previously announced, including: Beat the Stress: Djembe Drumming for Adults, The Jolly Djembe Club, Sound Bath: Total Relaxation, Pilates with Athena, Line Dancing, and Yoga for all from Lumi Foundation. These will also be part of Try January.

New Marker Sessions Workshops

Riverside Studios continues its commitment to artist development with a programme of Marker Sessions workshops designed for performers, writers and theatre-makers.

Aspiring puppeteers can try Introduction to Puppetry Workshop (Thursday 22 January), led by acclaimed puppetry duo The Horgles, which introduces the fundamentals of puppetry for live theatre. Fight Performance for Theatre (Sunday 11 January), led by Lucy Wordsworth, introduces performers of all levels to basic unarmed stage combat in a safe, supportive environment. Writing Dialogue (Sunday 18 January), led by award-winning writer and dramaturg Nick Dawkins, explores how dialogue reveals character, theme and story, and supports writers to refine their voice through practical insight and discussion. Finally, Mime Principles (Saturday 31 January), led by Francesca Fatichenti and Tom Perry, explores core mime techniques including manipulation, fixed point and physical storytelling, reconnecting participants with their bodies and expanding their ability to communicate narrative through movement.

These workshops also come to complete those previously announced, including: For Us, By Us: Workshop Series, Riverscribes: Introduction to Screenwriting, The Self-Producing Artist, and Young Riverscribes.

Theatre

Riverside will also be hosting exciting new theatre shows this January and beyond, showcasing bold new writing and intimate solo work.

Writer-performer Raphael Phillips' bold debut play Monkeyface (Thursday 8 & Saturday 10 January) follows a young student navigating the euphoric highs and crushing lows of Freshers' Week, toxic friendships, club culture and the aching need for connection. The production explores themes of racism, mental health and loneliness. Please note: the show contains strong language, references to drug use, sexual content and themes of racism and mental health.

The Seat of Me (Tuesday 13 - Wednesday 14 January) is an intimate, poetic show by Giulia, which explores memory, identity and the moments that shape us, blending storytelling, physicality, humour and live fragments of Edith Piaf's music.

Written and performed by Lisa Rose, Too Small to Tell (Monday 16 February – Wednesday 4 March) is a powerful and darkly funny solo show that is inspired by the writer's experiences working for a now-notorious film mogul in the 1990s. Following sold-out performances at Park Theatre and Upstairs at the Gatehouse, the play was shortlisted for Best New Play at Brighton Fringe 2025.

Music

Acclaimed Brazilian guitarist and vocalist Mario Bakuna presents an intimate evening celebrating the pioneer of Bossa Nova in Bossa Nova Night: A Tribute to João Gilberto (Saturday 31 January), through elegant reinterpretations and original compositions.

Cinema

At Once Upon a Time in Hollywood + Q&A (Saturday 10 January), author Jay Glennie joins Riverside Studios following a screening of Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed film to discuss his book The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with copies available in the foyer. This event forms part of the Quentin Tarantino Weekender, running 10–11 January alongside Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (Saturday 10 – Sunday 11 January), which presents Quentin Tarantino's legendary revenge saga in one epic cinematic event, uniting Volumes 1 and 2 with a never-before-seen scene. Ticketholders can enjoy 20% off the adult price if you buy a ticket for both these events on the same weekend!

Hancock XI (Saturday 31 January) screens as part of the MADE AT RIVERSIDE TV strand, celebrating the studio's film and television heritage with classic episodes of Hancock's work, introduced by the Tony Hancock Appreciation Society.

As part of the London Short Film Festival Showcase, Palestine Looks Back (30 January) screens films by Palestinian artists examining history, borders, solidarity and resistance, curated by Theo Panagopoulous.

Head of Programming, Rhys Williamson said: “We're delighted to begin the year with a Try January programme that reflects the warmth and creative spirit of Riverside Studios. From wellness sessions and hands-on workshops to theatre, music, and cinema, this season encourages audiences to try something new and start the year feeling inspired.”