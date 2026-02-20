Tradwife Play TRAD to Have Industry Presentation in NYC

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trad, a stirring 90-minute drama about the controversial Tradwife movement, will receive an industry presentation in NYC on Friday, May 8, at 1pm.

Trad is written by actor and writer Kelly Pekar (London: Talley’s Folly, Off-Broadway: The Threepenny Opera), developed with and directed by Hannah Ryan (Hamilton, An American in Paris), with special cultural consulting by Tia Levings, the New York Times best-selling author decoding evangelical fundamentalism and religious trauma. Levings is featured in the hit docuseries Shiny Happy People, and is known for her award-winning memoir A Well-Trained Wife. Her second book, I Belong to Me, will be released on May 5, 2026.

The year is 2052. TikTok sensation Ashley Marie Williams, famed for her beguiling Tradwife content, has just lost her husband in a tragic accident in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. At 48 years old, her family faces challenges they never anticipated - Ashley Marie has never had a bank account, a line of credit, or even a part-time job. With her children grown and husband gone, what does a woman whose singular purpose of help-mate to her husband and mother to her children, do? In this electrifying 90 min drama, Trad leaps back and forth through time exploring the nature of grief, purpose, and faith in a future America.

Cast announcement coming soon. Trad is being produced by an independent producing team.





