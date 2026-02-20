Audra McDonald and More Named NYWIFT Muse Honorees

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Women in Film & Television has announced the honorees for the 2026 NYWIFT Muse Awards, which include Audra McDonald and more!

The full list of honorees includes Jamie Brewer, actor, model, and advocate, who will receive the Loreen Arbus Changemaker Award; Patricia Cardoso, film and television director, who will receive the Nancy Malone Directing Award; Izzy Harrison, WNBA athlete and advocate, who will receive the Award for Achievement in Sports & Media; Audra McDonald, actor and singer; Jane Raab, film and television producer; and Joy Reid, journalist, author, producer, and commentator, who will receive the Enid Roth Award for Excellence in Journalism.

The 2026 NYWIFT Muse Awards will take place Friday, March 20th at 11 AM at Cipriani 42nd Street.

For 45 years, New York Women in Film & Television has presented the Muse Awards annual gala holiday luncheon celebrating women of vision and achievement. Each year, remarkable and accomplished women are honored with this prestigious award. It is NYWIFT’s flagship fundraising event — a highlight of the New York City entertainment industry calendar — and is attended by an enthusiastic audience of 1,200 leading executives from every major studio, broadcast and cable network, and film production facility.





