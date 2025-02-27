Rushil Ranjan And Abi Sampa Named As Royal Albert Hall's New Associate Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Qawwali music pioneers Rushil Ranjan and Abi Sampa have been announced as the Royal Albert Hall's new associate artists.

The composers and performers, who sold out the Hall with their groundbreaking Orchestral Qawwali Project last year, will create new commissions, and curate and produce a series of shows, including major collaborations with other artists, and projects across music, dance and poetry. They will also work with the venue's Engagement team to inspire music students, young people and community groups, and platform the next generation of artists.

Rushil Ranjan said: “Like many others, I've always seen the Hall as one of the most prestigious and venerated performance spaces. Delivering a show there last year proved it was exactly that – and so very much more. Working with the incredible team allowed me to realise so many of my aspirations for what orchestral and Indian classical music can be and what they can mean to new audiences. To build on that over the next two years, alongside a team unmatched in their dedication and ambition, is an extraordinary privilege. This is a hugely special place – both to me and to so many others. I feel humbled by the opportunity to work here and I cannot wait to share more about our plans soon.”

Abi Sampa said: “In 2012, I remember walking back from a show at the Royal Albert Hall, a bit teary eyed, feeling awestruck and also powerless as to how I might ever have the chance to perform there or have the recognition to do so. Fast forward 12 years, and Rushil and I have not only been fortunate enough to have sold out the Hall, but to be asked to be the associate artists of the Hall is beyond anything I could have imagined. It feels like a dream come true, and I'm so excited to see what other beautiful dreams we are able to bring to life working in partnership with one of the most iconic venues in the world and its brilliant team.”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall said: “What Abi and Rushil created at the Hall with Orchestral Qawwali Project last year made a deep impression on us and everyone who attended. Rushil is a pioneering multidisciplinary composer and Abi a once-in-a-generation voice. Together they have a unique ability to bridge Western and Eastern traditional and contemporary music in a way that's both accessible and world-class in scale and ambition, all the while expanding the idea of what we envisage orchestral music to be. We are so excited to be continuing our relationship with them and supporting their journeys as artists, composers and producers. We can't wait to see what they have in store for us and know their work will have a lasting legacy for the Royal Albert Hall.”

The pair will be in place until 2027, taking over from the previous associate artists: organist Anna Lapwood, choreographer Corey Baker, saxophonist Jess Gillam and poet LionHeart. During her tenure, Lapwood received an MBE and the RPS ‘gamechanger' award, and collaborated with Tom Cruise, Robert Pattinson and Benedict Cumberbatch. Gillam presented the Hall's sell-out Carols shows, and fronted the Hall's music development programme, Future Makers, alongside LionHeart, who also curated the acclaimed spoken word event, The Poets' Revival. The Hall supported Baker in workshopping new productions that have contributed to his fast-growing international reputation.

Rushil Ranjan is a self-taught, critically acclaimed and award-winning composer, arranger and producer. His work in bridging classical artforms from around the world has earned him a reputation as one of the most distinctive and exciting musical voices today. He currently holds the position of Artistic Partner at Manchester Camerata. He is also a recipient of PRS Foundation's Composer's Fund.

Rushil rose to prominence in 2020 as the progenitor and composer of the Orchestral Qawwali Project. Created in collaboration with his partner and fellow Associate Artist, Abi Sampa, the project reframes the spiritual rapture of Sufi music through Rushil's rich orchestral scores, and has brought new audiences to orchestral ensembles and venues, with sell-out shows at the Roundhouse; Birmingham Symphony Hall; Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai; Glasgow Royal Concert Hall; and the Royal Albert Halll. Rushil's work is also frequently commissioned and performed by leading ensembles including the CBSO, Manchester Camerata and AR Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra.

Rushil most recently created the critically acclaimed score for Aakash Odedra's dance performance, Songs of the Bulbul, which won Best International Show when it premiered at Edinburgh International Festival. He has also written scores for productions by Netflix, ITV, Film4 and the BFI, and his music has been heard in campaigns for Coca Cola and Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

Multi-instrumentalist, Qawwal and Veena virtuoso, Abi Sampa, has become a key voice within contemporary Sufi and fusion music. Her ability to mix different styles and command over both Western and Indian Classical music has garnered her praise from all corners of the music industry. Sampa was born in northwest London to Sri Lankan Tamil parents. Reflecting the multicultural nature of the city she grew up in, Abi went on to explore and absorb a myriad of different musical styles and genres, all of which ended up forming the building blocks of her unique vocal and instrumental style.

She is the lead vocalist of the Orchestral Qawwali Project. One of the very few women to ever front a qawwali troupe, Sampa has stunned sold out audiences across continents with her groundbreaking vocal style and ability to lead huge classical ensembles and orchestras in song. Sampa has collaborated with numerous luminaries in the industry including Nitin Sawhney, AR Rahman, the Engin-Earz and frequently performs with leading symphony orchestras including the CBSO and RPCO.

The Associate Artists programme is supported by the Thompson Family Charitable Trust.

