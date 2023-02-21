Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN, Donmar Warehouse

Review: TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN, Donmar Warehouse

A racially charged tale of love and strife in 1940s Cardiff.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Trouble in ButetownDiana Nneka Atuona's Liberian Girl was a hit at the Royal Court in 2015. In her second play, she shifts away from the African continent to 1940s Cardiff for her second play Trouble In Butetown.

Gwyneth (Sarah Parish) manages an unofficial boarding house in the Tiger Bay area of the capital with her two daughters Connie (Rita Bernard Shaw) and Georgina (Rosie Ekenna) and lodgers Dullah (Zaqi Ismail), Norman (Zephryn Taitte) and Patsy (Ifan Huw Dafydd) for company. The US Army has set up barracks in the area and banned black GIs from going into Butetown, something the locals turn a blind eye to. On the eve of St David's Day, a bruised and bloody soldier called Nate (Samuel Adewunmi) hides outside Gwyneth's house on the run from the Military Police.

With its two-hour plus running time, this work has plenty of opportunity to explore many social issues which are as prevalent and redolent today as they were then. Gwyneth's choice to marry a Nigerian man and to host Welsh, African and Asian shipworkers in her house might seem progressive for the time but Butetown has always been a racially mixed town; by the beginning of the First World War, people from over fifty countries had settled there with large communities of Somalis, Yeminis and Greeks.

Peter McKintosh's effective set design (together with his costume design and Carole Hancock's excellent wigs, hair and make up) brings us immediately into this multicultural time and place and his creative use of space cleverly separates the warm and cosy living room space of the boarding house from the outside areas without the need for clunky walls.

The Peckham-born Atuona has a keen ear for accents and dialects and uses them superbly to enliven the back and forth between this diverse blend of characters as they bounce off each other and, when he appears, Nate. Trouble is at its best when focusing on the personal relationships in this household: Connie battles against her mother's suffocating ways, the pragmatic Patsy sees Nate as a threat to Gwyneth and her family while Dullah is torn between returning home to an arranged marriage and settling down with Connie's bestie Peggy. At the heart of all of this is the very young and utterly endearing Georgie, waiting for a father who is unlikely to return.

The two romances are given polar opposite treatments. Connie and Nate come together naturally; their nocturnal rooftop talk is a highpoint of this play and there is a genuine sadness when they realise they are better apart. In contrast, the love affair between Dullah and Peggy feels more of a tacked-on afterthought that adds nothing to the overall plot other than giving the least two interesting members of this informal coterie something to chew on.

The trouble with Trouble is not in its inviting setup but what Atuona and director Tinuke Craig do with it. The early scenes drag until Nate introduces himself to Georgie and composer Clement Ishmael's songs are a welcome tonic to plodding dialogue that could have been ripped from the average kitchen sink drama.

Atuona does well to pepper the play with cheeky humour but, despite its meaty length, there are too many characters and too little plot points. Apart from Gwyneth, Nate and Connie, the rest are generally portrayed with the thinness of tinned leek soup while the storylines are predictable and pedestrian. In a season where the Vaults Festival is showing what can be achieved with hour-long dramas, this sophomore effort from Atuona in its current form feels underwritten and lacking in punch.

Trouble In Butetown continues until 25 March.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan




Related Stories
The Royal Ballets CINDERELLA Celebrates its 75th Anniversary and a New Production Photo
The Royal Ballet's CINDERELLA Celebrates its 75th Anniversary and a New Production
This spring The Royal Ballet celebrates the 75th anniversary of Frederick Ashton's Cinderella which makes a welcome return to the stage in a new production with new set and costume designs. Opening on 27th March, the ballet will also be live streamed to cinemas on 12th April at 7.15pm with encore screenings on 16th April.
Review: CIRQUE BERSERK, Riverside Studios Photo
Review: CIRQUE BERSERK, Riverside Studios
Say what you like but little beats the thrill of live circus. Featuring motorcycles speeding around a Globe Of Death and incredible displays of acrobatics, balancing and knife-throwing plus one of the loveliest clowns in the business, Cirque Berserk returns to London for another run.
Photos: First Look at GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE UK Tour Photo
Photos: First Look at GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE UK Tour
Check out photos for Grenfell: System Failure, which will tour to three West London venues: The Playground Theatre (18 February – 25 February), The Tabernacle (27 February – 12 March) and Marylebone Theatre (14 March – 26 March).
MAMMA MIA! Will Hold a Relaxed Performance Next Month at the Novello Theatre Photo
MAMMA MIA! Will Hold a Relaxed Performance Next Month at the Novello Theatre
There will be a relaxed performance of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre on Wednesday 8 March.  The performance, which will begin at 6.30pm, will be staged in consultation with Mousetrap Theatre Projects (MTP). 

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is... (read more about this author)


Review: CIRQUE BERSERK at Riverside StudiosReview: CIRQUE BERSERK at Riverside Studios
February 20, 2023

Say what you like but little beats the thrill of live circus. Featuring motorcycles speeding around a Globe Of Death and incredible displays of acrobatics, balancing and knife-throwing plus one of the loveliest clowns in the business, Cirque Berserk returns to London for another run.
Interview: BAT OUT OF HELL's Sharon Sexton: 'This Music Brings Out the Teenager in All of Us!'Interview: BAT OUT OF HELL's Sharon Sexton: 'This Music Brings Out the Teenager in All of Us!'
February 17, 2023

Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell roars back into town so, over the sound of screeching motorcycles and teenage screams, we speak to star Sharon Sexton
Review: DANCE ME - MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN, Sadler's WellsReview: DANCE ME - MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN, Sadler's Wells
February 9, 2023

That Leonard Cohen, one of the greatest modern troubadours, inspired such a disconnected dance show is possibly a testament to just how elusive his songs are.
Review: PEEPING TOM: TRIPTYCH, Barbican TheatreReview: PEEPING TOM: TRIPTYCH, Barbican Theatre
February 5, 2023

Belgian dance company Peeping Tom verily put the 'trip' into Triptych, a brilliantly bizarre neo-noir dance trilogy full of deliciously dark delights.
Review: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, Royal Opera HouseReview: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, Royal Opera House
February 3, 2023

Whether you see this because of the scintillating score or because a night at the opera is now cheaper than heating your home, The Barber Of Seville is sure to warm the cockles of your heart.
share