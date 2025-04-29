Review: THE GIANT BALLOON SHOW, artsdepot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enticingly watchable, Dizzy O’Dare emits enough joy and warmth to metaphorically fill the giant balloon during the renowned The Giant Balloon Show. In a winningly likeable performance, there is a clear clowning and playful ethos, showcasing wonder throughout.

The show is layered in feel-good atmosphere, encouraging audience foot tapping and at points sing out loud 80’s hits. Dizzy's sparkling personality and markedly elite child-whisperer communication qualities translate by creating a quick rapport, as he builds engagement via a focus on front row young audience interaction.

The show is high energy, incorporating a pre-show 80’s dance party, a mid-show dance break and balloon fun. A lack of controlled balloon trick, serves as a hilarious riot as the children briefly takeover but the star of the show is the epic and mesmerising finale. The vision of the show translates beautifully, by leading with inclusivity, sweetly creating star characters in the audience, by billing them as key roles for truthfully very little tasks, which is both heartwarming and endearing.

The character of Dizzy O’Dare by Michael Imerson relies on a charming balloon cabinet to house a number of tricks and treats, as the action builds from balloon animal models and elevating the action to flying balloon circuits.

Imerson’s showmanship is impressive, with the type of confidence that is all at once magically wild, yet somehow balanced and affable.

At 45 minutes this show is a gift for delivering what is promised, in the form of pure entertainment for children and adults alike, exquisitely holding the audience’s attention and then thrilling with pure wonder, to end the show with the most fabulous giant red balloon trickery, literal embodiment of the giant red balloon and displaying the best kind of chaos and madness.

Dizzy O’Dare is a master of the giant red beaming balloon - bouncy, bounding and bubbly, this show definitely pops.

The Giant Balloon Show tours internationally and can be followed via their website.

Photo Credit: Rob Studdert

Reader Reviews

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby