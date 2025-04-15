Review Roundup: THANKS FOR HAVING ME at Riverside Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Featuring Kedar Williams-Stirling and Nell Tiger Free in her stage debut, Thanks for Having Me is a lighthearted and upbeat comedy theatre show set in a classic TV sitcom-style which runs at Riverside Studios through 26 April.

Examining the complexities of casual contemporary dating and navigating breakups, it follows two housemates with polar-opposite views on romance: anxious Cashel nursing the wounds of a breakup, and his carefree Best Friend Honey, whose only constant is his refusal to settle down. Also starring Adeyinka Akinrinade (Amazon Prime's Riches) and rising comedy writer and performer Keelan Kember, the show explores what 'moving on' really looks like, through a series of awkward, heartfelt and universally relatable moments. See what the critics are saying about the production here...

Amber-Rae Stobbs, BroadwayWorld: Kember’s writing is something to be in awe of. From effortlessly witty dialogue, to gut-wrenching relatability, his script writing abilities formed the perfect play. Tear-streaming laughter from start to finish created the perfect night out for friends and loved-ones alike. Somehow being able to take an audience member’s inner monologues and reflect it in a way that makes every character relatable in some way is a true gift - one I hope he continues to develop and use to his advantage.

Kate Wyver, The Guardian: There’s a much tighter play in here, one that takes bigger risks in its staging and physical comedy, and there’s a lot of exposition for very little plot, with the audience working out the end result long before the characters do. But with a wry script, fun cast and laidback attitude, Thanks for Having Me is the theatrical equivalent of a comforting sitcom you turn on when you don’t want to think too hard about what to watch.

Daz Gale, All That Dazzles: Thanks For Having Me is a tricky one to review because there is no doubt about how good it is and no question of it ever dipping below a 4 star rating. The problem (and this is a good problem to have) is that it could be even better with only the most minor of tweaks. Keelan Kember’s writing is already fantastic and never waivers throughout – I just got the overwhelming sense that this isn’t the finished product just yet and the best may still be to come for this exciting new production. No matter what happens, I’ll be following it along the way – it might not be ready for a lifelong relationship just yet but it’s certainly more than good enough for a bit of fun in the meantime.

Simon Finn, Everything Theatre: Thanks for Having Me is, above all, a good time. It’s smart, fast, and genuinely funny, with a clear voice and a lot of charm. But it ultimately plays it safe, opting for laughs over introspection. It’s a thoroughly enjoyable watch, just don’t expect it to leave a lasting impression.

Violethowson, A Young(ish) Perspective: The excellent dialogue does work to compensate the less fulfilling plot (the ending is perhaps the weakest spot), but given the premise, plot is not the priority. Small narrative issues are easily forgiven. For overall, Thanks For Having Me is a silly exploration of modern dating culture that achieves an excellent balance between funny and thought-provoking.

Cathie, Theatre & Tonic: At 90 minutes running time this show is the perfect light hearted comedy to brighten your week. It’s perfectly paced and leaves you wanting more as you see Honey and Cashel figuring out their next moves forward in life. If you are in need of a fast paced comedy that is entirely relatable to modern dating life with fast zingers and even quicker retorts then this is the show for you!

