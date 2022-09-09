Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: REHAB THE MUSICAL, Playhouse Theatre

Review: REHAB THE MUSICAL, Playhouse Theatre

The production runs until September 17th.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

Review: REHAB THE MUSICAL, Playhouse Theatre First premiering five years ago at the Union Theatre, Rehab the Musical draws on songwriter Grant Black's own personal experience of rehab. With music and lyrics by Black and Murray Lachan Young and script by Elliot Davis, it focusses on 90s singer Kid Pop (Jonny Labey) who is ordered to attend rehab by a court after being photographed snorting cocaine backstage after a show.

Upon entering The Glade, Kid Pop meets the other inhabitants of the rehab facility, including compulsive overeater Phil (Phil Sealey), tanning obsessed Barry (John Barr) and ex Bond-girl turned alcoholic Jane (Annabel Giles). On the outside however, Kid Pop's scheming PR manager Malcolm Stone (Keith Allen) is looking for any way possible to keep his client in the press with the help of his assistant Beth (Jodie Steele). He decides to send in ex-stripper and single mum Lucy (Gloria Onitiri) to dig up dirt on Kid Pop while he's at The Glade.

One of the biggest issues that becomes apparant early on is Allen's awful white wig, which is extremely distracting whenever he's onstage. Bad hair aside, however, Allen's character, a Max Clifford type PR mogul, is more of a comedy figure than a menacing one and he certainly tackles the role with relish.

There are moments scattered throughout the production that give the audience a deeper look into the characters' background. Particularly moving is Sealey's "Ordinary Girl", a poignant song that is quickly followed by another favourite of mine called "Lucy", a cleverly choreographed song Kid Pop sings to Lucy.

The material that the cast have to work with is fairly dated and ropey at times, but the first-rate cast helps to elevate the musical somewhat. In particular Onitiri, as ex-stripper Lucy, delivers an incredible performance alongside Labey who plays Kid Pop with a cocky swagger, that eventually gives way to a more charming and endearing side. There are also excellent performances from Barr, Sealey and Steele.

All in all, while the writing is certainly dated and the plotline predictable, the cast help turn this musical into a more entertaining watch.

Rehab the Musical runs at Playground Theatre until 17 September.

Photo credit: Mark Senior


Regional Awards


From This Author - Laura Jones

Laura is a huge fan of theatre and tries to fit as many productions as possible into her schedule.

... (read more about this author)

BWW Review: THE BREACH, Hampstead TheatreBWW Review: THE BREACH, Hampstead Theatre
May 14, 2022

Naomi Wallace’s The Breach is the first in a trilogy of plays about different communities in Kentucky. Receiving its UK premiere at the Hampstead Theatre, Wallace’s play focuses on four teenagers who live in Louisville, Kentucky – siblings Jude (Shannon Tarbet) and Acton (Stanley Morgan) and Acton’s friends Hoke (Alfie Jones) and Frayne (Charlie Beck).
BWW Review: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, Sam Wanamaker PlayhouseBWW Review: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
March 3, 2022

The Merchant of Venice is vastly considered to be Shakespeare’s most controversial and problematic play and director Abigail Graham does not shy away from the tough antisemitic and racist themes covered in the bard’s text.
BWW Interview: Jamie Morton Explains How MY DAD WROTE A PORNO Went from Podcast to Stage ShowBWW Interview: Jamie Morton Explains How MY DAD WROTE A PORNO Went from Podcast to Stage Show
November 11, 2020

Earlier this year Jamie Morton, co-creator of popular podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno, was touring North America when the live shows were shut down due to COVID-19. Outside of the podcast world, Morton also co-runs a musical comedy cabaret night in London called Round to Rita’s.