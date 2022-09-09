Review: REHAB THE MUSICAL, Playhouse Theatre

First premiering five years ago at the Union Theatre, Rehab the Musical draws on songwriter Grant Black's own personal experience of rehab. With music and lyrics by Black and Murray Lachan Young and script by Elliot Davis, it focusses on 90s singer Kid Pop (Jonny Labey) who is ordered to attend rehab by a court after being photographed snorting cocaine backstage after a show.

Upon entering The Glade, Kid Pop meets the other inhabitants of the rehab facility, including compulsive overeater Phil (Phil Sealey), tanning obsessed Barry (John Barr) and ex Bond-girl turned alcoholic Jane (Annabel Giles). On the outside however, Kid Pop's scheming PR manager Malcolm Stone (Keith Allen) is looking for any way possible to keep his client in the press with the help of his assistant Beth (Jodie Steele). He decides to send in ex-stripper and single mum Lucy (Gloria Onitiri) to dig up dirt on Kid Pop while he's at The Glade.

One of the biggest issues that becomes apparant early on is Allen's awful white wig, which is extremely distracting whenever he's onstage. Bad hair aside, however, Allen's character, a Max Clifford type PR mogul, is more of a comedy figure than a menacing one and he certainly tackles the role with relish.

There are moments scattered throughout the production that give the audience a deeper look into the characters' background. Particularly moving is Sealey's "Ordinary Girl", a poignant song that is quickly followed by another favourite of mine called "Lucy", a cleverly choreographed song Kid Pop sings to Lucy.

The material that the cast have to work with is fairly dated and ropey at times, but the first-rate cast helps to elevate the musical somewhat. In particular Onitiri, as ex-stripper Lucy, delivers an incredible performance alongside Labey who plays Kid Pop with a cocky swagger, that eventually gives way to a more charming and endearing side. There are also excellent performances from Barr, Sealey and Steele.

All in all, while the writing is certainly dated and the plotline predictable, the cast help turn this musical into a more entertaining watch.

Rehab the Musical runs at Playground Theatre until 17 September.

Photo credit: Mark Senior