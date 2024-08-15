Review: PEANUT BUTTER AND BLUEBERRIES, Kiln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A delicious and original meet cute based at SOAS, Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan's Peanut Butter and Blueberries is about two Muslim students who are comfortable in their faith while finding themselves slowly drawn to each other.

It is a world premiere, and is outgoing artistic director Indhu Rubasingham's last commission for the Kiln Theatre. When two young people aren't looking for love, will it choose them, or will life and obligation get in the way?

Bilal (Usaamah Ibraheem Hussain) and Hafsah (Humera Syed) are devout Muslims from different backgrounds. Bilal is from a difficult family background in Birmingham, Hafsah from more privileged stock in Bradford. She rides a bicycle with a basket, he lets the white kids "call him Billy".

Once they notice each other in a seminar, they bond over Bilal's signature peanut butter and blueberry sandwiches, and the play follows them over the course of a year. The structure of this story uses both direct address to the audience and conversation between the two. Manzoor-Khan captures the humour of a growing friendship while also recognising the tender moments of a growing romance.

As the pair are devout Muslims, there is no kissing, hugging or touching, not even the brushing of hands. The attraction between them is suggested by a look, a smile, and some movement direction (by Natasha Harrison) which allows them to show how they feel inside.

Other characters are weaved into the play but not shown. It is a risky strategy to include them, but pays off as the writing is so effective and detailed. We don't see Hafsah's friend, but can imagine her. Bilal's flatmate is vividly brought to life through speech, as are outsiders who cause ripples in the core friendship.

Humera Syed and Usaamah Ibraheem Hussain

Photo Credit: Oluwatosin Daniju

At one moment, the closest the students come together is when Bilal helps Hafsah after a rainstorm, wiping the water off her glasses. It's as sensual and powerful as any traditional love scene we may see on stage. Later, a phonecall between the two enhances Hafsah's physical connection to her friend.

In their academic bubble, it seems that Bilal and Hafsah, although very different people, may have the chance of a future. They are not an intellectual match, but are open enough to look towards a life beyond SOAS. Hussain gives his character a reticence behind an amusing bravado, while Syed's Hafsah is confident yet surprised by the depth of her feelings when the last thing she was looking for was a man.

This is their story, both together and apart. A story where dating apps and teasing looks are just as present in their lives as Ramadan and cultural expectation. The characters pop from the page to stage and challenge us to take part in their reality.

Peanut Butter and Blueberries is directed by Sameena Hussain, and designed by Khadija Raza, who makes use of a revolve and a curtain to allow furniture to appear and disappear, and for some implied change of scene and time. Rajiv Pattani's lighting offers an evocative change of mood when required.

It is extremely refreshing to see a play about the British Muslim experience where trauma and tradition are, of course, acknowledged, but are not the main focus of the drama. Outside forces do impact on our choices and form barriers, but the 'what if' remains tantalising.

This is a touching and sweet story, and as this is Manzoor-Khan's first play, it will be fascinating to see what she tackles next.

Peanut Butter and Blueberries is at the Kiln Theatre until 31 August

