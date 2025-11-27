Review: LOVERS ACTUALLY, The Other Palace

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lovers Actually takes the mick out of everyone's love-hate Christmas film, Love Actually, in a show written by Neil Hurst and Jodie Prenger. Following on the heels of last year's Homo Alone, this show seasons the festive fun with a side of sauce.

Four actors take on the challenge of portraying over twenty major and minor characters across interlocking storylines. If you're a fan of the film, you'll get more out of this, although as the programme notes by director Alex Jackson state, "I can only apologise for what you're about to watch!"

Bad wigs, naughty twists on Christmas classic tunes, and occasional audience participation add the trimmings to this juicy turkey-fest. It's hard not to laugh as the cast rush around, emote, and occasionally mess up lines, props, and situations.

Tiffany, the number 10 tea lady, is from EastEnders. Liam Neeson doesn't just play the bereaved father - he is Liam Neeson, obsessed with gun play, revenge and shouting. Harry, the straying husband of Karen, is more Snape than suburban executive. Jamie, the writer, catches Aurelia's eye because of Bridget Jones's Diary.

Now and then, the pace slackens as we gaze at an empty stage of doors, flaps, and inserts (cleverly designed by Louie Whitemore). Multiple storylines attempt to coalesce but don't always flow organically; however, this is ultimately a parody, and a naughty and knowing one at that.

Your most-loved scenes are here, but with a cheeky twist. The President of the USA is, inevitably, the one who rhymes with "Jump". The present Karen is expecting to receive is more passionate than pearls. And as for 'Judy Gagland' and 'Johnny Deep' and their porn shoot, well, watch and learn for yourself.

Actors Joseph Beach (Billy Mack, Liam Neeson), Ross Clifton (PM, Harry, Jamie), Martha Pothen (Tiffany, Salesperson, Peter), and Holly Sumpton (Karen, Sam, Juliet) have fun with the material.

The musical aspect is fully embraced with lively choreography from Kim Healey. Ultimately, Lovers Actually is a cheeky nod to the naughty nineties, but there's a bit too much going on for it to leave us fully satisfied.

An amusing but muddled parody with a strong panto feel.

Lovers Actually continues at The Other Palace Studio until 4 January 2026.

