Review: 50 FIRST DATES at The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What if every date was your first date? The West End's newest musical, 50 First Dates, poses that very question.

The release of 50 First Dates as a film in 2004 told the story of a womanising marine veterinarian who meets an art teacher with amnesia. It gained a mixed reception, with critics lamenting the crudity of Adam Sandler's character, Henry, while praising Drew Barrymore's performance as Lucy.

Now, it has been made into an eyepopping musical with book, music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen. It is based on George Wing's screenplay, but makes Henry (Josh St Clair) a travel blogger, influencing and dating his way around the world.

When he finds himself in Florida, he meets Lucy (Georgina Castle) in a cafe, Ukelele Sue's, and they have a pleasant day together doing her pre-birthday bucket list. So far, so cute. But the next day when they have arranged to meet, she has not only forgotten him but seems to downright dislike him.

It's a problematic story in a way. Not just because the depiction of amnesia is unlikely, but because Henry is a philanderer who just doesn't seem the settling type, especially with a woman who requires daily explanation of why a big chunk of her life has been erased from her mind.

The cast of 50 First Dates at The Other Palace. Photo credit: Pamela Raith.

Before the show begins, we see a wall of projected photographs, the result of a call for people to send in their date snaps. These are diverse as regards age, race, and sexuality, and add an uplifting prelude to what we are about to see.

The songs are catchy and give some of the supporting players their day in the sun, especially the talented Chad Saint Louis as the former Disneyland employee now offering as much care and energy to a coffee pot. Lucy's dad and brother are somewhat stereotypical at first, while Henry's agent is forever frustrated with Siri on her phone.

Castle and St Clair have considerable chemistry as Lucy and Henry, so you can set any scepticism aside and believe in their unusual relationship. Castle's sunny demeanour and clever quips make her likeable, while St Clair offers a strong supporting core.

Director Casey Nicholaw has form for amusing musicals with The Book of Mormon and Monty Python's Spamalot (as choreographer). He gives 50 First Dates a sweetness and lightness of touch that you can't help admiring.

The topic might rouse some comparisons with the recent visit to London of the musical Groundhog Day, another screen to stage piece built around time distortion, but that had a bit more depth. Here, as the cast tell us, we are looking at 'a story of love', in an unrealistic town where everyone knows and supports everyone else.

Natasha O'Brien in 50 First Dates. Photo credit: Pamela Raith.

Any notion of conflict is quickly resolved and by the time we reach "Good Morning, Lucy", things look to be on the home straight for Henry and Lucy. Of course, in a 100 minute show, there are several threads to explore before the final curtain call.

The detail in the fold-out cafe (set designer Fly Davis) and the sightlines allow you to watch the business all across the stage. I thought a little of Waitress but this is very much focused on the story of how Lucy gets out of her 'perfect day' repeat rut.

I enjoyed the energy, the carefree cynicism, and the supporting cast, especially Aiesha Naomi Pease ('Ukelele' Sue), Natasha O'Brien (Delilah, the agent), and John Marquez (Marlin, Lucy's dad). The six-piece band, directed by George Carter, are excellent, and lyrics can be clearly heard.

This musical of 50 First Dates tones down a lot of the crude humour found in the film, and produces a very safe piece of entertainment. It's an accomplished work on the whole which should attract fans of the rom-com genre or feel-good musicals in general.

50 First Dates continues at The Other Palace until 16 November 2025.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...