Review: MAKE IT HAPPEN, Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Make It Happen is a world premiere at Edinburgh’s International Festival, co-produced with the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep Theatre. Written by James Graham and directed by Andrew Panton it is a sharp satirical look at the Royal Bank of Scotland scandal.

Set in Edinburgh, Sandy Grierson plays Fred Goodwin, a man determined to make The Royal Bank of Scotland the world’s number one bank. Starting off in fifth or sixth place, he looks to the writings of his hero Adam Smith for guidance as to how to secure the top spot. What follows is some ill-advised acquisitions and a determination to be seen as the Scottish success story.

Brian Cox plays Adam Smith, a ghostly guide who appears only to Goodwin. With Graham’s trademark sharp writing, Cox has plenty to work with. He’s a commanding presence onstage and switches wonderfully between serious, impassioned monologue and also a man from the 18th century who is pleasantly surprised by scented candles.

Grierson’s Goodwin is a complex character. He’s charismatic and trustworthy- all the while taking a huge salary and gambling with customer’s life savings. He manages to justify this behaviour insisting that it is what Adam Smith wanted for Scotland. To be number one- no matter the cost to the people.

Make It Happen has a solid ensemble cast made up of some fantastic Scottish talent. Emily Jane Boyle’s movement direction keeps things tight and the musical interludes work really well.

The backdrop of a bank isn’t something you would think is particularly thrilling but Anna Fleischie’s set design is brilliantly dramatic and the video projections are striking and make this quite the atmospheric piece.

You’d be hard pushed to find a flaw in this incredible piece of theatre. The writing is world-class, the performances are top of their game and it’s a stunning show to look at. The rest of the Edinburgh run is sold out but I will be astounded if we don’t see it elsewhere in the future.

Reader Reviews

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...