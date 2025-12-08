Scottish Jazz Talent in Tune as Award Winners Unveiled

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Scottish Jazz Awards 2025 celebrated the cream of the crop in the jazz scene last night, honouring outstanding artists and contributors at a memorable ceremony in Glasgow.

Hosted by the acclaimed musician Seonaid Aitken, the event at The Savings Bank showcased the exceptional contributions of Scotland's jazz vocalists, instrumentalists and pioneers.

This year's ceremony included a poignant tribute to the late pianist Brian Kellock, who passed away in May. Singer and actress Suzanne Bonnar led the tribute and announced the renaming of the Best Instrumentalist Award as the Brian Kellock Best Instrumentalist Award in his honour.

Last year's winner of the accolade, Fergus McCreadie, also performed a moving piece dedicated to Kellock's memory.

The inaugural Grassroots Promoter Award was also handed out, recognising independent promoters who play an important part in nurturing emerging jazz talent.

Winners of the Scottish Jazz Awards 2025 are:

Rising Star Award, sponsored by Musicians' Union

Pippa Blundell

The Fionna Duncan Best Vocalist Award, sponsored by Whighams Jazz Club

Rachel Lightbody

The Brian Kellock Best Instrumentalist Award, sponsored by ESP Music Rentals

Colin Steele

Grassroots Promoter Award, sponsored by Rightsbridge

LayLow, Glasgow

Best Album Award, sponsored by EmuBands

Matt Carmichael - Dancing with Embers

Best Band Award, sponsored by S.M. Lighting (Scotland) Ltd

corto.alto

Critics' Choice Award, sponsored by Inhouse Event Productions

Norman&Corrie

Known as a boundary breaker and the future of jazz, Mercury Prize-nominated corto.alto rounded off a sensational year with their Best Band Award. Experimental jazz folk duo Norman&Corrie - Norman Wilmore and Corrie Dick - were named Critics' Choice following the release of their debut album, Twa Double Doubles.

A multi-award-winning vocalist, Rachel Lightbody, continues to be a sought-after collaborator, recording and performing with everyone from her vocal trio Little Acres and neo-jazz band Mama Terra, to Kris Drever and Tom McGuire and the Brassholes.

Scottish saxophonist Matt Carmichael's third album Dancing with Embers captured hearts with its sincerity, joyfulness and unique style, winning him Best Album.

Trumpeter Colin Steele picked up Best Instrumentist after the release of his quartet's tribute to legendary Glasgow band The Blue Nile, while this year's Rising Star was rightfully taken by singer-songwriter Pippa Blundell, having already received recognition by the Scottish Album of the Year Awards in their Sound of Young Scotland nominations across 2023 and 2024

LayLow, which is hosted at Glasgow's Rum Shack, was recognised for affirming itself as a home for live jazz in the city, showcasing the very best new artists for growing audiences.

The evening was filled with exceptional music, including performances from Matt Carmichael and Roan Anderson, the newly crowned BBC Radio Scotland Young Jazz Musician 2025.

Jill Rodger, Director of Glasgow Jazz Festival and Producer of the Scottish Jazz Awards, said: "Scottish jazz is making waves around the world and it's only right we celebrate the very best of our scene on home soil. This year's awards have once again highlighted the sheer passion, ingenuity and excitement within the Scottish jazz scene. It's a genuine privilege to celebrate these outstanding artists whose expression and creativity connect with so many.

"We were especially honoured to pay tribute to the immense contribution of Brian Kellock, a true giant of Scottish jazz, whose legacy will continue to inspire musicians for generations to come. It was a joy to feel the energy and camaraderie in the room as the country's most beloved jazz musicians and industry contributors gathered together. I can't wait to see what everyone achieves over the next year."

Clare Hewitt, Music Officer at Creative Scotland said: "The winners of the 2025 Scottish Jazz Awards exemplify the vibrancy and vitality of the country's jazz scene and show how it is connecting deeply with audiences. This is music that is nourished by the legacy of artists who are no longer with us, and by a spirit of inventiveness that is open to the sounds that surround us today to make something new out of them. The Scottish Jazz Awards celebrate not just the artists and promoters honoured tonight, but the whole Scottish jazz community who support and nurture their peers and their music."

The Scottish Jazz Award winners were selected by the public from a shortlist of over 25 musicians, acts, individuals and organisations which was compiled by a nominating panel of industry experts.

The Scottish Jazz Awards are produced as an independent event by the organisers of Glasgow Jazz Festival and supported by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland. Visit www.jazzfest.co.uk/awards

Photo credit: Elaine Livingstone

