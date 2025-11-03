Review: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There's nothing like turning on the TV and rewatching a movie you loved as a child. It's a similar comfort to finally getting into bed at the end of a long day or the first sip of coffee in the morning. And, just when it seems that there are few ways to enhance this experience further, that's when the Royal Albert Hall's Films In Concert series steps in.

Now, you are allowed to see your favourite films come to life in a truly unique way by watching them alongside a live performance from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon is the latest movie to receive the concert treatment, and it's as fantastic as fans of the franchise would likely predict.

For those who aren't familiar with the story, the film tells the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who is told his whole life that dragons are the enemy. However, everything changes when he befriends Toothless. Together, they embark upon a fiery journey that changes the world as they know it. It's effortlessly charming, funny and incredibly heartwarming.

Unsurprisingly, this performance really showcases the strength of John Powell's score, making it abundantly clear why it was nominated for both a Grammy and a BAFTA during the film's original release.

Performed faultlessly by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (conducted by Ben Palmer) and the Crouch End Festival Chorus, the soundtrack is deeply atmospheric and a pitch-perfect accompaniment to the film itself. It makes watching the film a real experience, allowing audience members of all ages to appreciate the beauty of the story as it unfolds. There are numerous times throughout in which the audience (rightly) breaks into applause.

That being said, there's no denying that the prices for the concert are a little high, especially when you consider the the film is availible on most streaming services. Moving forward, it would be nice to see a push to make these events more accessible, so that more people can enjoy the magic of the cinema.

Furthermore, while the Films in Concert series always makes for a stellar evening of entertainment (and this performance was no different), it *does* mean that watching a movie on your sofa no longer feels quite as exciting. However, the good news is that the Royal Albert Hall schedules several film concerts each year, which means there's plenty more to enjoy moving forward.



Photo Credit: Andy Paradise

