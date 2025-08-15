Review: SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE: HAMLET, Leicester Square Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hamlet is one of Shakespeare's most frequently-performed and reimagined plays (The Lion King, we're looking at you). This can sometimes mean that it's difficult for performers and directors to put a unique spin on the story of the ill-fated Danish prince. Enter: Sh!t-faced Shakespeare.

The concept behind the company is simple. Take a team of talented, highly-trained Shakespearian actors, have them rehearse a play (in this case, Hamlet), and then, before the curtain goes up, get one of the performers, really, really drunk. As the inebriated actor stumbles through the show, the sober performers try to keep things on track. What could go wrong? (Spoiler: a lot).

Their production of Hamlet, often derailed by a prosecco-fuelled Ophelia, isn't the most coherent in terms of narrative. Still, the enthusiasm of the cast makes for an interesting night.

While in theory, no two performances will ever be the same for this production, some moments feel overly forced and perhaps pre-planned around the drunkenness, making the show feel a little less organic. This is a shame, as it's the moments of spontaneity that it's at its strongest, essentially becoming a giant game of "Yes, and?", as the sober performers give into the boozy dramaturgical insights of Ophelia.

If you can look past these moments, however, you're in for a genuinely fun evening at the theatre, especially as you'll never really know what's about to happen next. The cast, as always, is as strong as the drinks consumed ahead of the show, showcasing both a strong grasp of Shakespearean wit and commendable improvisation skills.

There's a lot of genuine heart behind every Sh!t-faced production. The concept is simple and well-executed (they have 15 years of experience), and their shows retain the charm of their Fringe origins, even when performing at larger theatres. That being said, it also feels as though there's room for a little more experimentation in terms of staging, which could open up new possibilities for improvisation.

They are at their best when audiences join in on the fun, so go in with an open mind and perhaps a glass of wine.

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Hamlet is at Leicester Square Theatre until 21 September

