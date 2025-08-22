Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING, Starring Jonny Donahoe, @sohoplace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can never have too much of a good (sorry, brilliant) thing. That's why Every Brilliant Thing, a play by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, is no stranger to the global stage. Since its first outing at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2014, the one-person show has traveled across the globe before securing its first West End run at @sohoPlace.

And, based on last night's performance, it's easy to see why.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Every Brilliant Thing begins when the narrator is seven years old. His mother is battling severe depression and suicidality, and while he doesn't quite understand what this means yet, he's writing down a list of every brilliant thing he comes across to show her the good in the world. This is a habit that he returns to several times throughout his life, including periods in which he is struggling with his mental health.

The list is more than a clever narrative thread; it's the heart of the show. It's a tool through which we see the protagonist and his understanding of the world grow and change. It's also a way to turn the play into a shared experience with the audience.

This is because, before the show begins, select audience members are handed snippets of the list itself and are told to read aloud when their number is called. Some are also encouraged to join the performer on stage, taking on the roles of central figures within his life.

While audience interaction is something that many theatregoers fear, this is the most genuine and authentic way I've ever seen this technique executed. This is because it turns the story from a monologue into a conversation. And, if there's anything the world needs right now, it's more honest conversations about mental health.

In the spirit of the show, here are some of the more brilliant moments of this play, in the style of a list.

The nods and murmurs of agreement when people in the audience agree that something in the list is genuinely brilliant. The seamless shifts between hilarious and heartbreaking moments. The fact that the show will be different each time it is performed, informed by those watching it and their responses to the text. Jonny Donahoe's complete demand of the audience and the story at hand throughout the entirety of the play. The discussion of mental health struggles in a way that feels light, accessible, and unflinchingly honest.

Donahoe has worked on this production since its inception, and this is evident in his masterful performance. He loves the story that he is sharing, and his delivery is nothing short of exceptional. As this production features a rotating cast of performers (Lenny Henry, Ambika Mod, Sue Perkins, and Minnie Driver), it will be interesting to see how other characters take on this script.

Trying to summarise everything this play achieves within a few paragraphs is hard. It's also a difficult show to pitch. It's both a comedy and a drama, an almost stand-up style show about the things we're usually not comfortable laughing about. However, that's exaclty why it works.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin and MacMillan himself, this is a powerful and heart-warming play that is sure to resonate with audiences and hopefully, inspire them to create lists of their own.

Every Brilliant Thing plays @sohoplace until 8 November-the show contains themes of suicide and depression. Age recommendation 12+.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

