Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison Will Lead GRACE PERVADES at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Tickets will go on sale Friday 26 September at 10 am for a limited West End run of Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in David Hare's GRACE PERVADES with performances at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 24 April to 11 July 2026.

The play, directed by Jeremy Herrin, tells the extraordinary story of Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, the greatest stars of the Victorian stage, and Ellen's troubled and brilliant children - Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own profound contribution to the development of British theatre.

Alongside Director Jeremy Herrin, the creative team includes Set Designer Bob Crowley, Costume Designer Fotini Dimou, Lighting Designer Peter Mumford, Sound Designer Elizabeth Purnell, Composer Paul Englishby, Casting Director Jessica Ronane CDG, Associate Director Joe Lichtenstein, and Movement Director Lucy Cullingford.

Further casting for the London production still to be announced.