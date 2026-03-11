Royal Albert Hall Will Host Tribute to John Williams With The London Symphony Orchestra

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Albert Hall will celebrate the legacy of legendary film composer John Williams this October with a definitive one-off show starring the London Symphony Orchestra.

The UK premiere of Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams on 31 October will feature music from immortal scores including Jurassic Park, E. T. – the Extra Terrestrial, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark, alongside specially-selected clips endorsed by Williams and director Steven Spielberg.

Film music expert, Edith Bowman, who is presenting the evening, said: “I have loved John Williams for as long as I have loved cinema. His scores are not decoration, they are storytelling, and they stay with you long after the credits roll. Presenting this one-off tribute at the Royal Albert Hall with the London Symphony Orchestra, who are so entwined with his legacy, is a genuine honour. I cannot wait to feel those themes fill the room with joy, nostalgia, and that instant rush of recognition, all at once.”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Our Films in Concert programme is about bringing the magic of movie music to centre stage, and this special show will celebrate the most legendary film composer of them all: the incomparable John Williams. We're honoured to be presenting this retrospective in collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra, who are synonymous with Williams' work, having recorded the original versions of many of his scores, including Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Superman.”

Dame Kathryn McDowell DBE DL, Managing Director of the London Symphony Orchestra, said: “The LSO has a deep connection with John Williams and his film music, which has been part of its DNA for some 50 years. Having recorded many of his original scores, most notably the original Star Wars soundtracks, we are delighted to return to the Royal Albert Hall for what will surely be memorable performances.”

The orchestra will be conducted by Anthony Gabriele, renowned for his live interpretations of Williams' work.

Films in Concert launched in 2009, building on the Hall's history as a place to experience cinema with live musical accompaniment during the silent film era. In the past 16 years, it has curated a programme of beloved movies screened in full, alongside film composer retrospectives, with scores being performed by the likes of the LSO, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and Chineke! Orchestra.

Artists who've appeared at the shows have included stars Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Sigourney Weaver (Aliens) and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), directors James Cameron (Titanic) and Sir Sam Mendes (Skyfall), and composers David Arnold (Casino Royale), Michael Giacchino (in two retrospectives) and James Horner (Titanic).

Tickets for the show, priced from £30, go on sale at 10am on Friday, with a pre-sale for the venue's Friends and Patrons 24 hours earlier.