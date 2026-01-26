Rachel Adedeji, Clive Rowe, and More Join HADESTOWN in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From 10 March 2026, a host of new faces will join the cast of Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, London as the critically acclaimed production heads into its third year in the West End.

Rachel Adedeji will play Persephone. A finalist on the sixth series of The X Factor, Rachel Adedeji went onto starring in Thriller Live! (West End and UK Tour), Jesus Christ Superstar (UK Tour) and Passing Strange (The Young Vic) with TV credits including Lisa Loveday in Hollyoaks as well as Dreaming Whilst Black, Alice & Jack and Champions.

Bethany Antonia will play Eurydice. Known for portraying Princess Baela Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, Bethany Antonia's other screen credits include Stay Close (Netflix), Get Even (BBC) and Pin Cushion.

Marley Fenton will play Orpheus. Winning the 2024 Black British Theatre Award for Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical for his debut role as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz (UK tour), Marley Fenton's other credits include the lead role as Alexander Hamilton in the 2025 UK tour of Hamilton and Danny Zuko in the UK tour of Grease.

Alastair Parker will play Hades. Stage credits include The Crucible (National Theatre and West End), Royal Shakespeare Company's The Magician's Elephant and Matilda (both in the West End) as well as Oliver!, The Merchant of Venice, Honk and The Villains' Opera.

Olivier Award winning actor Clive Rowe will play Hermes. Spanning a long career on stage and screen Clive Rowe is known to many as the regular Pantomime Dame at the Hackney Empire. Having won the Best Supporting Actor in a Musical Olivier Award in 1997 for portraying Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls (National Theatre), his many other credits include Into the Woods (Royal Opera House), Company (Noel Coward Theatre), The Light Princess (National Theatre), Kiss Me, Kate (The Old Vic) and TV appearances in Dalziel and Pascoe, The Bill, The Story of Tracy Beaker and So Awkward.

Spike Maxwell will join Melanie Bright and Lauran Rae to play the Fates; Gabriela Benedetti joins Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, and Sebastian Lim-Seet to play the Workers, with Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, Jasmine Triadi and new cast member Milly Willows as Swings.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music Supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), Tarek Merchant (Co-Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor) and George Francis (Co-Musical Director). Casting by Jacob Sparrow. Principal Casting by Rob Kelly.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and the National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

Hadestown is now booking through to Sunday 13 December 2026, at the Lyric Theatre, London. The new booking extension for performances from September to December 2026, will go on sale at 12pm on Monday 26 January 2026.