The production will screen in cinemas from September 28

Jul. 13, 2022  
RSC's RICHARD III To Be Screened Nationwide In Cinemas

The Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Richard III, starring Arthur Hughes, is to be screened to cinemas nationwide.

Directed by Gregory Doran, the production is the first time the role of Richard III has been performed by a disabled actor. The productions were recorded live in April 2022.

This will be the first time the organisation has broadcast a production to UK cinemas since before the pandemic.

It will screen in cinemas from September 28 and will also be broadcast as live into classrooms for free on November 24.

Erica Whyman, RSC acting artistic director, said: "I am delighted that we will share this critically acclaimed Richard III on screen.

"Gregory Doran, artistic director emeritus, has directed a vivid and imaginative production, in which Arthur Hughes is both terrifying and gloriously charismatic."

Richard III runs at Royal Shakepeare Theatre until 8 October

Photot Credit: Ellie Kurttz



