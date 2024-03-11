RSC's MATILDA THE MUSICAL to Welcome New Cast Members; Booking Extended

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Matilda The Musical is now booking through to May 2025 with tickets for the new dates now on sale.

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical. On World Book Day on 7 March 2024, Matilda The Musical performed as part of the final of the BBC’s 500 Words competition at Buckingham Palace which aired on BBC1 The One Show.

Now in its 13th year in London and continuing to play to packed houses in the West End, Matilda The Musical has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide and is thrilled to welcome new young performers to the Cambridge Theatre.

Anna Deikalo, Ava Posniak and Sophia Saravanan will join Estella Evans in the title role, with their first performances from 12 March 2024.

The other new young performers announced today joining the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are: Nesim Adnan, Ryo Appadu, Chloe Boyle, Amelia-Grace Cambridge, Caoimhe Fisher, Jesamine-Bleu Gibbs, Matthias Green, Daisy Jeﬀcoate, Kaylen Luke, Lola McCourtie, Yvie Moore, Harry Newby, Alex Prior, Frankie Treadaway and Marnie Rae Warren-Baker.

These new performers join the existing young cast who continue in their roles: Jake Durant, Max Garlick, Lilia Guinoubi, Coco-Lili Hodder, Zarian Marcel Obatarhe, Elliott Marsden, Toryn O’Callaghan, Kristiano Ricardo, Harriet Rogers, and Archie Smith.

The current adult cast includes: Rakesh Boury (Mr Wormwood), Kieran Hill (Miss Trunchbull), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs Wormwood), and Lydia White (Miss Honey). The ensemble includes: Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Thea Bunting, Ronan Burns, Ella Caldwell, Stan Doughty, Nolan Edwards, Karina Hind, Aaron Jenkins, Sam Lathwood, Sean Lopeman, Ruairidh McDonald, Kane Oliver Parry, Roan Pronk, Gabrielle Davina Smith, Deborah Tracey and Lauren Varnham.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.