Photos: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates 7 Years

Last night (27 March) Tina - The Tina Turner Musical celebrated its 7th Birthday of the West End run with a gala performance where Karis Anderson starred as the music icon. See photos here!

Guests in attendance included; Dame Twiggy Lawson & Leigh Lawson, Angelica Bell, Claire Sweeney, Jamie Lloyd, Nancy Xu, Patsy Kensit, Ranvir Singh, Sarah Hadland and some of the cast of The Traitors.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, including River Deep, Mountain High, We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) Proud Mary, The Best and What's Love Got To Do With It, experi-ence Tina Turner’s triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration, which reveals the woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world against all odds.

The show stars Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett as Tina Turner and Rolan Bell as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Phil Spector/Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as Erwin Bach, Grace Wylde as Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, Daniel Haswell as Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson as Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Zelma. Charlotte St.Croix will be Standby Tina Turner. Ensemble members will be Sarah Freer as Lorraine, Lloyd Gorman as Carpenter, Angelis Hunt as Ronnie, Joey James as Craig, Ria Turner as Toni, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Equiana Givans and Ohaana Greaves and swings are Jenna Bonner, Tré Copeland-Williams, Abiola Efunshile, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Dan O’Brien, Curtis Scott, Ellie Seaton, Kirsty Anne Shaw and Samuel J Weir. Children’s casting includes Azaelea Harris, Ezmai Robinson and Elsa-Grace Waigo as Young Anna Mae Bullock and Kennedy-May McLeary, Amira Skerritt and Alaya Scotland Thomas as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

The critically acclaimed production of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

A'Whora

Angelica Bell

Austyn Farrell

Charlene Douglas

Jamie Lloyd

Liz Kamille

Charlotte Berman, Anna Duke, Freddie Fraser & Armani Gouveia

Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu

Tarek Khwiss

Tee the Singer

The cast

Vanessa Feltz

Zaraah Abrahams

Chris Hall

Claire Sweeney

Dame Twiggy Lawson & Leigh Lawson

Ivan Fergon

Jen Brister

Jess Wright

Kaye Adams

Linda Rands

Louis III

Nancy Xu

Natalie Pinkham

Nathalie Miranda

Patsy Kensit

The company

The cast

