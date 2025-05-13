TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Close in the West End in September

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, will close in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre on Saturday 13 September 2025. The musical has been running in the West End for over 7 years, making it the longest running show ever to play at the Aldwych Theatre where it has broken all box office records, and it is in the top 10 longest-running musicals performing in the West End.



Stage Entertainment Producer Tali Pelman said, “The decision to close our West End production has been extremely difficult. Celebrating and sharing Tina’s legacy has meant so much to all of us who have been working on this show over the last decade. We are proud to have fulfilled Tina’s dream for the musical, which was to serve not only as a reminder of her work but as the beating heart of her empowering message – courage, indomitable spirit, and an eternal optimism in what is possible.



We are grateful to our exceptional authors and creatives, to the many extraordinary women who have played this phenomenal role on the Aldwych stage, to the casts, musicians, production and backstage teams and to the countless others who have dedicated themselves to the London production over the past ten years.



We are delighted that the show is selling out on Tour across the UK and Ireland and continues to elate audiences in productions across North America, Europe and around the world. In London this will be a summer of celebration, led by our glorious duo of Karis Anderson and Fleur East in our final West End cast.”



Developed by Stage Entertainment in London together with Tina Turner, the critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in the West End in April 2018 and has subsequently broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Since its opening, 10 first-class productions have opened worldwide on Broadway, across North America, in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia. The first UK and Ireland Tour opened in March 2025, the Brazilian production is opening in February 2026, and further European and world-wide productions are forthcoming. From 24 June Karis Anderson and Fleur East will alternate the role of Tina.



From her humble beginnings in Nutbush Tennessee to becoming the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner’s journey is nothing short of legendary. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical brings her inspiring story to life through electrifying, world-class performances set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits. Featuring unforgettable anthems such as River Deep, Mountain High, We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), Proud Mary, The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It and the timeless Proud Mary, this show is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we all know and love.



TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL opened at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End in 2018 before a global roll-out that brought the show to sold-out audiences across the world. The musical has been seen by over 8 million people worldwide.

