Further Cast Set To Join Rosamund Pike in West End Transfer of INTER ALIA

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Theatre and Playful Productions have announced further casting for the West End transfer of critically acclaimed Inter Alia. Joining the previously announced, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee, Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) as Jessica Parks and Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) as Michael Wheatley is Cormac McAlinden (Little Brother) as Harry Wheatley.

Thomas Michaelson (The Father) and Luke Garner-Greene (The Road Trip) reprise their roles as ensemble/Understudy Michael and ensemble/Understudy Harry respectively.

The National Theatre's recent hit plays Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, from 19 March until 20 June 2026.

The production is an examination of motherhood and modern masculinity, and reunites Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller and BAFTA-Award-winning director Justin Martin of Prima Facie. Inter Alia is bold, witty and deeply human. It premiered at The National Theatre's Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September, garnering critical and box office acclaim. It was broadcast live in the UK via National Theatre Live on 4 September to over 50,000 people and has recently been distributed to cinemas worldwide.

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn't always just. But her career exists inter alia (‘among other things') as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of ‘having it all.' So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together - or will everything fall apart?