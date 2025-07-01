Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES

Performances will run through Saturday 19 July 2025.
The RALPH FIENNES / THEATRE ROYAL BATH SEASON is opening with the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, GRACE PERVADES which sees Ralph Fiennes play opposite Miranda Raison. See photos here!
The play, directed by Jeremy Herrin, and co-produced with his company Second Half Productions, tells the extraordinary story of Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, the greatest stars of the Victorian stage, and Ellen’s troubled and brilliant children - Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own profound contribution to the development of British theatre.
The cast is completed by Sharif Afifi, Tom Kanji, Harriet Leitch, Christabel Marshall, Jordan Metcalfe, Jo Mousley, Damian Myerscough, Guy Paul, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Saskia Strallen and Kathryn Wilder.
The creative team for the production includes Director Jeremy Herrin, Set Designer Bob Crowley, Costume Designer Fotini Dimou, Lighting Designer Peter Mumford, Sound Designer Elizabeth Purnell, Composer Paul Englishby, Casting Director Jessica Ronane CDG, Associate Director Joe Lichtenstein, and Movement Director Lucy Cullingford.
Photo credit: Marc Brenner
Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes
Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes
Jordan Metcalfe, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis
Helena Lymbery, Rubsy Ashbourne Serkis, Kathryn Wilder
Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes
The company
Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes
The company
Videos