Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES

Performances will run through Saturday 19 July 2025.

By: Jul. 01, 2025
The RALPH FIENNES / THEATRE ROYAL BATH SEASON is opening with the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, GRACE PERVADES which sees Ralph Fiennes play opposite Miranda Raison. See photos here!

The play, directed by Jeremy Herrin, and co-produced with his company Second Half Productions, tells the extraordinary story of Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, the greatest stars of the Victorian stage, and Ellen’s troubled and brilliant children -  Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own profound contribution to the development of British theatre. 

The cast is completed by Sharif Afifi, Tom Kanji, Harriet Leitch, Christabel Marshall, Jordan Metcalfe, Jo Mousley, Damian Myerscough, Guy Paul, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Saskia Strallen and Kathryn Wilder.

The creative team for the production includes Director Jeremy Herrin, Set Designer Bob Crowley, Costume Designer Fotini Dimou, Lighting Designer Peter Mumford, Sound Designer Elizabeth Purnell, Composer Paul Englishby, Casting Director Jessica Ronane CDG, Associate Director Joe Lichtenstein, and Movement Director Lucy Cullingford.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes

Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison

Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes
Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes

Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes
Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes

Jordan Metcalfe, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis
Jordan Metcalfe, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis

Helena Lymbery, Rubsy Ashbourne Serkis, Kathryn Wilder
Helena Lymbery, Rubsy Ashbourne Serkis, Kathryn Wilder

Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison

Sharif Afifi, Guy Paul
Sharif Afifi, Guy Paul

Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes
Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes

Jordan Metcalfe
Jordan Metcalfe

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes

The company
The company

Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison

Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison

Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes
Miranda Raison, Ralph Fiennes

Jordan Metcalfe
Jordan Metcalfe

The company
The company

Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Image

Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Image

Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Image

Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Image



