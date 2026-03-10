Dabbers Social Bingo Opens Applications for 2026 Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dabbers Social Bingo has opened applications for the 2026 Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest, inviting rising performers from the worlds of comedy and cabaret to compete for the title of the UK’s funniest new bingo caller. The contest will be hosted by musical comedian Katie Pritchard and is sponsored by WhichBingo.

Now in its sixth year, the competition will feature an expanded prize for 2026, including a £1,500 cash award for the winner. Audiences attending the event will receive free tickets and a complimentary cocktail, made possible by new sponsor WhichBingo.

Dabbers Social Bingo is seeking 24 emerging performers to take part in the contest. Competitors will combine comedy, hosting, and traditional bingo calling as they perform for audiences and a judging panel that includes agents and festival bookers. Applications are now open at https://dabberssocial.co.uk/pages/comedy-caller-contest.

Past contestants have included performers such as Viggo Venn, Kate Butch, Dan Tiernan, Lorna Rose Treen, Ali Brice, and Amy Webber. In addition to the cash prize, the winner will receive the opportunity to perform at a major UK summer festival and will be booked for paid appearances at Dabbers Social Bingo events over the next year.

The contest begins in April at Dabbers HQ in Houndsditch, London, located near Aldgate Underground Station. The competition will culminate in a Grand Final in July, where finalists will compete for the title.

Dabbers Bingo Managing Director Jonny Unknown said, “Amid all the madness happening in the world, this year's competition promises a much needed dose of light relief and entertainment — now it's time to see who will turn our bingo game upside down in their own brilliantly hilarious style.”

WhichBingo editor Nic McBride added, “We've been fans of the Comedy Caller of the Year competition for a while, and this year we're proud to be sponsoring it.”

Host Katie Pritchard said, “Obsessed with balls? Same. Ping pong balls, disco balls, mozzarella balls — but nothing beats bingo balls. Name a better ball. I'll wait. Plus, it's all about discovering new comedy talent and brand-new characters from familiar faces. Can't wait to see what this lot brings to the bingo scene.”

Free tickets for audience members are available on a limited basis. Organizers encourage attendees to book early to attend the contest and discover new comedy and cabaret performers.

DABBERS BINGO COMEDY CALLER COMPETITION - LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Dabbers Social Bingo, 18 - 22 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7DB

HEATS: Wednesdays 1st April, 8th April, 22nd April, 29th April

QUARTER FINAL: Wednesdays 6th May, 20th May, 3rd June & 17th June

SEMI FINALS: Fridays 3rd July and 10th July

THE GRAND FINAL: Friday 17th July

TICKETS: FREE