Photos: First Look at MANIC STREET CREATURE at Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre and co-producers Gary Beestone Associates have released first look production images for MANIC STREET CREATURE, the musical written by and starring Olivier Award winner Maimuna Memon. Directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward, the production is currently running at Kiln Theatre through March 28.

Reprising their roles in the production are Rachel Barnes as Heidi, Harley Johnston as Raz, and Maimuna Memon as Ria. Sam Beveridge joins the cast as Finn.

MANIC STREET CREATURE features music, book, and lyrics by Memon and follows a young musician who relocates from Lancashire to Camden Town in pursuit of a career in music. As Ria begins to build a new life in London, she finds herself navigating the pressures of the music scene and an intense relationship that challenges her ability to keep her ambitions and emotional well-being in balance.

The musical originally premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022, where it received a Fringe First Award, The Stage Award for Acting, and The Mental Health Award. It later transferred to Southwark Playhouse before returning in this new production at Kiln Theatre.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson