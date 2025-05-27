Photos: Kevin McHale and More in THE FROGS at Southwark Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released from The Frogs at Southwark Playhouse, starring Kevin McHale. Performances will run through 28 June 2025. Check out the photos below!

The Frogs is a comedy written in 405 b.c. by Aristophanes, freely adapted by Burt Shevelove, and even more freely adapted by Nathan Lane. The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Can art save civilization? Let’s find out! Shaken by a divided and despairing political climate (sound familiar?), Dionysos and trusty sidekick Xanthias take a leap of faith - straight into Hades. Their mission? Find a cure for an ailing world. But when they reach the River Styx, they encounter Dionysos’ worst nightmare… frogs. Not your average pond dwellers, these amphibians are stubborn beings who resist change and are determined for the status quo to remain the same (sound familiar?) Will our dynamic duo outsmart these swampy naysayers and hop toward humanity’s salvation? Or will they get bogged down in their muddy resistance? This is an ancient tale retold as a laugh-a-minute musical comedy.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds