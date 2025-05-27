Photos: Kevin McHale and More in THE FROGS at Southwark Playhouse

Performances will run through 28 June 2025.
All new photos have been released from The Frogs at Southwark Playhouse, starring Kevin McHale. Performances will run through 28 June 2025. Check out the photos below!
The Frogs is a comedy written in 405 b.c. by Aristophanes, freely adapted by Burt Shevelove, and even more freely adapted by Nathan Lane. The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
Can art save civilization? Let’s find out! Shaken by a divided and despairing political climate (sound familiar?), Dionysos and trusty sidekick Xanthias take a leap of faith - straight into Hades. Their mission? Find a cure for an ailing world. But when they reach the River Styx, they encounter Dionysos’ worst nightmare… frogs. Not your average pond dwellers, these amphibians are stubborn beings who resist change and are determined for the status quo to remain the same (sound familiar?) Will our dynamic duo outsmart these swampy naysayers and hop toward humanity’s salvation? Or will they get bogged down in their muddy resistance? This is an ancient tale retold as a laugh-a-minute musical comedy.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
