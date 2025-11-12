Keala Settle Will Lead Re-Imagined MRS. PRESIDENT at Charing Cross Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical theatre icon and Broadway star Keala Settle and Hal Fowler have been cast in a brand-new re-imagining of Mrs. President, a psychological drama that uncovers the inner world and the passions and ambitions of Mary Lincoln, America’s First Lady.

Following its original London staging in January 2025, this fully transformed production opens at London’s Charing Cross Theatre for six-weeks from 23 January to 8 March 2026 with press night on 27 January 2026. This is not a remount, but a reinvention — richer in scope, sharper In Focus, and more hauntingly human.

Cast as Mary Lincoln, the wife of President Abraham Lincoln, this play marks a rare non-singing dramatic role for Keala Settle, showcasing her extraordinary depth and power. Hal Fowler, who was cast in The Who’s original rock musical Tommy and has starred in numerous West End shows plays Mathew Brady, the forefather of photojournalism and also one of the earliest celebrity/portraiture photographers in American history.

Set in the aftermath of 1865 and following the assassination of her husband, Mary is a woman under siege, suffering from immense grief, struggling with her mental health, vilified by society and in the media. She seeks out Brady to help her redefine her public image, a mission which ultimately results in a journey of self-discovery.

Keala says: “I was so struck by Mary’s story and by the profound human cost she endured. She was a woman whose identity for centuries was put in a box and whose legacy continues to be defined by other people’s ideologies. I’m excited by this opportunity to tell her story and connect with London audiences. I hope they will see both myself and Mary in a brand-new light.”

Bronagh Lagan (Olivier-nominated play Cruise and What’s On Stage’s 2024 Best West End Production Flowers for Mrs Harris) who has re-envisioned and directed this play adds: “In today’s polarised political climate, Mary Lincoln’s journey — navigating intense public scrutiny while balancing her roles as wife, mother, and political figure — feels profoundly resonant. Through her strength and vulnerability, Mrs President invites us to reconsider how society and media portray women, revealing the human cost of leadership and the resilience required to endure it.”

Multidisciplinary artist and playwright John Ransom Philips comments: "History rarely grants women the right to define themselves — Mary Lincoln least of all. Her story deserves to be told not as rumour, spectacle, or judgment, but as the truth of a brilliant, wounded, and resilient woman who bore the human cost of a nation’s spotlight. Our collaboration with Bronagh, Keala, Hal, and the Aria Entertainment team finally gives Mary the truth and artistry she was denied."