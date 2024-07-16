Photos: Karis Anderson, Zoe Birkett, and Rolan Bell Join the Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new production images have been released of Karis Anderson, Zoe Birkett, Rolan Bell and the new cast for the hit West End production TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, based on the life of the legendary artist Tina Turner. The musical has been running in the West End for 6 years at the Aldwych Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The show stars Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett as Tina Turner and Rolan Bell as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Phil Spector/Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as Erwin Bach, Grace Wylde as Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, Daniel Haswell as Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson as Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Zelma. Charlotte St.Croix will be Standby Tina Turner. Ensemble members will be Sarah Freer as Lorraine, Lloyd Gorman as Carpenter, Angelis Hunt as Ronnie, Joey James as Craig, Ria Turner as Toni, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Equiana Givans and Ohaana Greaves and swings are Jenna Bonner, Tré Copeland-Williams, Abiola Efunshile, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Dan O’Brien, Curtis Scott, Ellie Seaton, Kirsty Anne Shaw and Samuel J Weir. Children’s casting includes Azaelea Harris, Ezmai Robinson and Elsa-Grace Waigo as Young Anna Mae Bullock and Kennedy-May McLeary, Amira Skerritt and Alaya Scotland Thomas as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.



The critically acclaimed production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.



Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Comments