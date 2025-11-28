Photos: Jordan Luke Gage, Ramin Karimloo and More in ROAM Concert Production

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at ROAM, a new musical directed by Rupert Hands with choreography by Olivier Award winner James Cousins. ROAM performed for a special one-night only concert production at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Sunday 23 November 2025.

Featuring a high-voltage rock-pop-Romani fusion score, ROAM features music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen with a book by Michael Dovid and is based on his original concept.

Starred Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (A Face in the Crowd, Young Vic; Funny Girl, Broadway) as Yoska, Jordan Luke Gage (&Juliet; Bonnie & Clyde, West End) as Stefo, Frances Mayli McCann (The Great Gatsby; Bonnie & Clyde, West End) as Aishe, Diego Rodriguez (Evita, West End; Sunset Blvd., Broadway) as Pesha, Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown; &Juliet, West End) as Vodoma and Hope Lavelle (The Phantom of the Opera, international tour) as Nanoka with Olivier Award winner David Thaxton (Sunset Blvd., West End & Broadway; Come From Away, West End) as Philippe, Angela Caesar (Caroline, or Change) as Sabria, Jonathan Charles (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Chor, Fred Double (Aladdin) as Taren, Emma Farnell-Watson (Ammonia) as Mom, Alex Given (Book of Mormon) as Tshiri, Ali Goldsmith (As Long As The Stars Last) as Zelvain, Indiana Hawkes (Sing Street) as Ori, Michael Lin (Evita) as Zyava, Emma Lloyd (Sunset Blvd.) as Khelia, Shayna McPherson (Sunset Blvd.) as Tarpine and Adam Strong (Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Bichot & Staro Phuro.

When a nomadic clan’s caravan breaks down in hostile territory on the way to a sacred festival, they are forced to stop and confront the ghosts of their past. At the centre stands Yoska, a father tormented by loss and regret, whose unexpected return throws his sons Stefo and Pesha into a storm of loyalty, rivalry, and long-buried grief.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner