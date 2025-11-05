Photos: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Rehearsals at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The beloved Lyric Hammersmith Theatre pantomime will return this festive season with Jack and the Beanstalk. You can now get a first look inside rehearsals ahead of the opening performance on Saturday 15 November 2025, running through Christmas until Sunday 4 January 2026.

The production continues the Lyric’s long history of bringing some of the finest and most entertaining pantomimes to West London. Jack and the Beanstalk will once again unite the critically acclaimed partnership of writer Sonia Jalaly and director Nicholai La Barrie, the team behind last year’s smash-hit Aladdin.

The full cast includes Jade Hackett as Fairy Godfather, Sam Harrison as Dame Trott, Joey James as Jack, Eastenders and West End star John Partridge as Fleshcreep and Sienna Widd as Jill.

The ensemble includes Gabriela Benedetti, Harriet Caplan-Dean, Robert Donnellyand Rachel Seirian.

The creative team for the production also includes Set and Costume Designer Georgia Lowe, Choreographer Kayla Lomas-Kirton, Lighting Designer Matt Haskins, Composer and Arranger Corin Buckeridge, Sound Designer Nick Manning, Musical Director Adam Gerber, Casting Director Richard Johnston, Associate Musical Director Olivia Zacharia and Assistant Director Gráinne Flynn.

Join our loveable hero Jack as he embarks on a mission of gigantic proportions, way into the clouds, to defeat his newfound nemesis and save the people of Hammersmith.

It’s Jack and Jill’s first day at Fleshcreep Academy, the strictest school in Hammersmith, and there’s trouble brewing. Not only is their mum the chaotic new dinner lady but the headteacher has pupils on a tight leash: just three strikes and it’s off to the giant, whatever that means. This place could do with some magic - but where is Fairy Godfather hiding? Get ready for the climb of the lifetime as Jack reaches new heights to bring joy back to West London!

The dynamic duo from last year’s smash-hit sellout Aladdin, writer Sonia Jalaly and director Nicholai La Barrie will be showing no mercy as they present to you a show-stopping medley of musical bangers, jaw-dropping magic and whip-smart comedy: all the festive fun you know and love… oh yes they will.

