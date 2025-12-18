Video: THE CHOIR OF MAN Says Farewell to the Arts Theatre With 'Last Orders (For Now)'

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Choir of Man has released a brand-new farewell video, “Last Orders (For Now)”, as the company prepares to say goodbye to the show’s London home of nearly four years at the Arts Theatre, and looks ahead to its first-ever tour in 2026, which will take The Jungle to audiences across the UK and Ireland.

The show will play its final West End performance on 4 January 2026, with only a handful of single seats remaining for the final performances.

Since opening in October 2021, over 500,000 audience members have stepped inside The Jungle across more than 1,000 performances. Beloved for its uplifting celebration of community, connection and song, The Choir of Man has become one of the West End’s most joyful success stories, with many performances selling out and loyal audiences returning again and again.

The newly released farewell video, filmed throughout the Arts Theatre, captures the cast passing a pint through backstage corridors, foyers and balconies. Inspired by themes in the show and its connection with audiences, the script reflects on the memories, friendships, songs and stories that transformed the Arts Theatre into a home. But this is not “last orders”: as the video itself declares, The Choir of Man is simply packing up the pub and taking it on the road.

Following its final London performance, the show will embark on its inaugural UK and Ireland Tour, opening at New Wimbledon Theatre on 14 March and touring through December 2026. The 38-week tour will bring The Jungle to major cities and regional theatres across the UK and Ireland, with further dates to be announced.