Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Young Vic's MANDELA
Performances run 29 November 2022 - 4 February 2023.
Prior to its world premiere at the Young Vic in November, Mandela, the soaring new musical infused with the rhythms of South Africa begins rehearsals in London. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!
Previewing from 29 November (Press Night 8 December), Mandela tells the extraordinary story of a man who changed the course of modern history - the sacrifices he made as a husband and father, and the global movement that inspired him and his comrades to keep fighting. The production is presented in proud partnership with Nandi Mandela, Luvuyo Madasa and the Mandela family.
It's 1960. Young activist, Nelson Mandela, rallies the people of South Africa to protest against the racial segregation of apartheid. In 1962 he is arrested and sentenced to life in prison, where he will spend the next 27 years, taken from his wife and children, as the fight for freedom sweeps his country.
The cast of Mandela is Michael Luwoye and Danielle Fiamanya as Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela with Gregory Armand as Vusi, Zion Battles as Bongani, Earl Carpenter as the Prime Minister, Stewart Clarke as the Warden, Hanna Dimtsu as Nomsa, Lerato Gwebu as Adelaide / Evelyn, Prudence Jezile as Praise Singer, Akmed Junior Khemalai as Walter Sisulu, Blue Makwana as Gugu, Kayleigh McKnight as Susan / Erika, Posi Morakinyo as Thembi Mandela, Sneziey Msomi as Albertina Sisulu / Maki Mandela, Nomfusi Ngonyama as Zeni Mandela, Ryan O'Donnell as Joe Slovo, Adam Pearce as Kobus, Bolthale Phora as Kgatho Mandela, Shiv Rabheru as Ahmed Kathrada, Will Richardson as Piet, Leanne Robinson as Zindzi Mandela, and Ntsikelelo Nicholas Vani as Oliver Tambo.
Mandela features additional music & lyrics by Bongi Duma, with choreography by Gregory Maqoma, set design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler, costume designs by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, projection and video design by Akhila Krishnan, orchestration by Sam Young, musical supervision by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, musical direction by Sean Mayes and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG. Completing the creative team are Associate Choreographer Dickson Mbi, Associate Set Designer Debbie Duru, Associate Music Director Sam Young, Associate Casting Director Richard Johnston, and Assistant Director Becca Chadder.
Mandela will be broadcast live for four performances from 19-23 January as part of Best Seat in Your House, the Young Vic's immersive multi-camera player that allows audience members to pick their preferred camera angle during the live show. The broadcast experience is designed uniquely for the production, with multiple cameras positioned to offer unique perspectives of the show. Captions, audio description and BSL-interpretation will be available for every stream. Tickets for Best Seat in Your House broadcasts of Mandela are now on sale.
Photo Credit: Aaron Imuere
Nomfusi Ngonyama, Sneziey Msomi, Prudence Jezile, Lerato Gwebu and Leanne Robinson
Greg Dean Borowsky (Music and Lyrics), Laiona Michelle (Book) & Shaun Borowsky (Music and Lyrics)
Mandela Cast and Company,
Kate Aisling Jones (Company Manager), Botlhale Phora & Will Richardson
Akmed Junior Khemalai, Sam Young (Orchestrator), Kayleigh McKnight & Adam Pearce
Cast and creatives of Mandela
Gregory Maqoma (Choreographer), Zion Battles, Gregory Armand, Blue Makwana, Hanna Dimtsu and Posi Morakinyo,
Earl Carpenter, Ryan Oa??Donnell and Kayleigh McKnight
Leanne Robinson, Lerato Gwebu and Danielle Fiamanya
