Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the UK tour of Danny Robins’ 2:22 - A Ghost Story. The edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller stars Joe Absolom (A Confession, Doc Martin)as Ben, Charlene Boyd (Mayflies, River City) as Lauren, Nathaniel Curtis (It’s a Sin, The Witcher) as Sam and Louisa Lytton (EastEnders, The Bill) as Jenny.

The tour opens at Bath Theatre Royal on 1 September 2023 and the cast will perform in venues across the UK until 2 December 2023, with casting for 2024 to be announced soon.

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

The production premiered at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood, where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan, and Giovanna Fletcher, which completed its run on 12 February 2021. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022), the cast included Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury, and Beatriz Romilly, the second season, launching in September, starred Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott, and Tamsin Carroll. 

The box office record-breaking run at the Lyric starring Cheryl, Jake Wood, Scott Karim, and Louise Ford, concluded its run on 23 April. The current West End season at the Apollo Theatre stars Ricky Champ, Clifford Samuel and Jaime Winstone with Frankie Bridge recently taking over from Sophia Bush who had to withdraw due to illness.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting by Matilda James.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon. 

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

