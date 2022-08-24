Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TRUMP L'OEIL at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

The first rehearsal photos have been released for the Off Broadway hit Trump L'Oeil - A Musical, which has its UK premiere in London next month. Fresh from its New York run, this cheeky and challenging musical now comes to Upstairs at the Gatehouse for four weeks to explore the circus of the 45th president's time in office.

Blending cabaret, queer theatre and circus, and with cleverly hidden messages throughout, this tongue-in-cheek musical directed by The Greenhouse's Oli Savage presents a decidedly unique blend of art and politics through optical illusion...

Performances run Wednesday 7th September - Sunday 2nd October 2022.