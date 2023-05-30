Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE UNICORN At The Arcola Theatre

The Arcola transfer of Sam Potter's award-nominated play The Unicorn opens 7th June.

Get a first look inside the rehearsal room for THE UNICORN at the Arcola Theatre! 

Tom Brennan directs Alice Lamb in Sam Potter’s provocative and unflinching play The Unicorn, about one woman’s obsessive sexual behaviour, as she tries to find the balance between her insatiable sexual drive and what she thinks society expects of her.  But what need is she really trying to fill?

After her life takes an unexpected turn, Andrea finds herself overwhelmed by feelings of frustration and depression. She attempts to combat her loneliness through casual sex, but what starts as a distraction, soon becomes a compulsion and she progresses from serial dating to anonymous sex parties as her life slowly starts spiralling out of control.

"You have probably worked this out by now, but I’m a Unicorn. It’s the name given to girls like me because of our extreme rarity. We are exotic beasts, to be hunted and slain. Oh and we’re dead horny!

Tom Brennan, Alice Lamb and Jack Drewry

A writer's eye view

Tom Brennan directing Alice Lamb

Alice Lamb

Alice Lamb

Alice Lamb

Alice Lamb

Alice Lamb




